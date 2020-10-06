THOMAS – A new idea has come along at Snake River High School and it is an Honorary King and Queen for Homecoming Royalty which is being held this week.
There will still be the traditional King and Queen as voted upon by the student body, but in addition, there will be an Honorary King and Queen, chosen from among the many who have served the school in incredible ways.
For 2020, the Honorary Queen will be the late Janet Goodwin and her husband Ray will be honored as the Honorary King.
Both Janet and Ray Goodwin were longtime supporters of Snake River High School and the many activities and athletic programs over the years.
Following is a submitted article about the Goodwins and the many contributions that they have made over the years.
Ray and Janet Goodwin have been longtime members of the Blackfoot community. Their family is honored to have them named the 2020 Snake River Honorary Homecoming King and Queen.
Ray grew up in Blackfoot playing baseball, football, and basketball. After graduating from Blackfoot High School, he went on to play basketball at Boise College, now BSU, and was a first-team all-American shooting guard. He was drafted in his mid 20s, and went on to enlist in the U.S. Army Special Forces. Ray served as a Green Beret during the Vietnam War.
Janet also grew up in Blackfoot, where she was heavily involved in athletics. After high school, Janet went on to play volleyball and basketball at Ricks College, now BYU-Idaho. She continued her collegiate athletic career at BYU, where she played volleyball, basketball, field hockey and softball.
After their marriage in 1975, Ray and Janet moved to Riverside. Shortly after, Janet applied for the job of female PE teacher at Snake River High School. Upon accepting the position, Janet automatically became the coach for every female sport and extra-curricular activity available at SRHS. She coached volleyball, girls’ basketball, softball, and even drill team those first few years. With Janet as head coach, Snake River’s volleyball team won their first ever state volleyball championship.
Janet stepped away from the life of a teacher and coach for several years when her three children were young, but came back to Snake River High School in 1987. For the next 25 years, Janet’s influence went well beyond the court or field. She was a phenomenal teacher. Even students who didn’t have her as a coach called her “Coach G.” If you were ever caught doing something not so smart, she would refer to you as “Helen.” At Snake River’s Letter women’s banquet, students were even honored with a “Helen” award.
When Janet was not on the sidelines coaching, she and Ray were in the bleachers cheering the Panthers on to victory. Year in and year out, you could find Janet at Snake River ball games all over the area, supporting her students.
They were extremely supportive of their three children’s activities. Their oldest son, Todd, played baseball all four years of high school at Snake River. Their daughter Shannon was a cheerleader and ran track. Travis, the youngest, played football, baseball, and basketball.
Janet retired from Snake River in 2013. She passed away March 2, 2016, after a hard fought battle with cancer.
In honor of Coach “G,” each year, two senior Snake River student athletes are awarded the Coach Goodwin Memorial Athletic Scholarship.
Snake River High School, its administration, students, teachers and staff would like to thank the Goodwin family for their continued support of the school and the many activities that Ray and Janet Goodwin supported and were active in and thank them for their many contributions.