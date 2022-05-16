POCATELLO – The Snake River Panthers knew they had a tough road to get to the state 3A baseball tournament to be played at Northwest Nazarene University May 19-21.
First of all, they were in a conference with one of the favorites to win it all in Marsh Valley and the Panthers just didn’t have an answer for the Eagles this year.
Finishing second in the district tournament left the Panthers with a pair of state play-in games, the first against a South Fremont Cougars team that had already beaten the Panthers twice during the regular season. Then, if they got by the Cougars, they would have to beat the Filer Wildcats in order to reach the Treasure Valley and the state tournament.
On Thursday, Snake River met with South Fremont at Shelley High School in a winner advances, loser goes home situation and the victory was the Panthers’ in dramatic fashion.
With a lead in the top of the seventh inning, relief pitcher Ryker Watt saw the Cougars best hitter drive a ball deep to right center field, driving in a run that cut the Panthers’ lead to only a single score. Then, to make things tougher, Watt was called for a balk, tying up the game.
The Panthers worked to get the final couple of outs in the top of the seventh inning, earning a chance at redemption when they came up to the plate.
The second batter in the inning was none other than Ryker Watt, who had just given up the tying run moments earlier and was beside himself when he reached the dugout. He was the second man up in the inning and when he got to the batter’s box, there had to be tears still in his eyes as he settled in to take his swings, already with one out on the scoreboard.
He connected with the ball and sent it high and deep towards the left center field fence. The ball kept carrying and carrying, almost as if it were on the wings of an invisible bird. There was no doubt that Watt put a charger into the ball and hit it with all that he had and he was running the bases, with his arms and hands clutching his batting helmet as the ball continued to glide toward the promised land.
The South Fremont left fielder and center fielder converged on the ball, but they would run out of ground and could only watch as the ball sailed over their heads to land softly in the grass on the other side of the fence.
You could almost hear Ryker Watt scream “Did you see that? Did I really just hit a home run?” as he ran around the bases to be greeted by his entire team at home plate and he emphatically jumped onto the plate with both feet and the celebration began.
A wise man once said, and I will never remember when or where or who, but the words will never leave me. “You will never remember how many ounces of tears you will shed when a young team makes a mistake during a ball game. You will, however, remember the pounds of pure joy and excitement that are generated when they get something right and makes amends for an earlier mistake.” That is what happened on Thursday afternoon.
The game Saturday afternoon against Filer would never match the Thursday game for excitement or drama, although it did try.
Snake River, in the bottom of the seventh inning, would score three times to beat the Wildcats and send the Panthers to the state tournament.
They will play in the 1 p.m. game on Thursday against Sugar-Salem, an old nemesis. You can count on the Panthers to be ready for another great contest come Thursday.
FILER 401 000 0 — 5 7 0
SNAKE RIVER 300 024 X — 9 13 5
Batting – Snake River
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .371 40 35 9 13 9
04 Conner Orr (So) .000 4 3 0 0 0
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) .500 4 4 0 2 2
2 Justin Wray (Fr) .200 5 5 1 1 0
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) .500 5 2 3 1 0
6 Easton Gardner (Jr) .600 5 5 1 3 3
7 Kyston Secrist (Jr) .250 4 4 0 1 0
8 Cayson Fisher (Sr) .600 5 5 2 3 1
10 Kooper Keller (Sr) .000 4 3 0 0 0
12 Rylan Ibarra (Fr) .000 0 0 1 0 0
23 Dante Santillan (So) .500 4 4 1 2 3
Pitching – Snake River
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 0
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) 0.00 1 0 1 0
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 7 5 0 0 3
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) 7 7 5 0 0 3
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com