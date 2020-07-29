THOMAS – The Snake River Lady Panthers volleyball program keeps on working on making the future as bright as the present.
The program, which has made numerous consecutive trips to the Idaho state volleyball tournament by virtue of repeatedly winning the 3A District 5 volleyball title, continues to look to the future for continuing the program’s standard of excellence by incorporating the youngsters of the area into their program.
Head coach Shaunee Martin is continually looking for the next star or stars by getting the youngsters involved in the program at a very early age.
This year’s youngsters were from grades 3-6 and the camp is setting them up for the work that will begin when the young ladies reach junior high age and the real competition begins. For now, it is all fun and games and the excitement of being involved with the “big girls’” volleyball program.
The Snake River varsity will begin play on Aug. 26 when they will travel to Kimberly for a non-conference match against the Lady Bulldogs.
Varsity tryouts will begin on Aug. 10, the same day that most fall sports are scheduled to begin practice for the fall sports season.