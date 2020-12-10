SODA SPRINGS – It was as near to a perfect game as you are likely to see in the state of Idaho.
There was drama, supplied by the Soda Springs School Board who voted to defy Gov. Brad Little’s mandate that fans in attendance at athletic contests be limited to 10 people as the turnstiles were opened up and the gymnasium was over half full.
In the Cardinals’ student section, Soda Springs students came out in full force to watch basketball, something they had not been able to do since the state championships were held in Boise last spring. The pep band was there as were the cheerleaders, who had been absent all fall and winter.
What wasn’t visible was a single sheriff’s deputy or Idaho State Policemen, who reportedly were to be there to stop the event from taking place. There were no handcuffs or patrol cars or paddy wagons waiting to haul people off to jail.
What was there were two very good boys’ basketball teams that were doing their very best to win a basketball game that will likely be forgotten in several weeks time.
The two teams, the Cardinals of Soda Springs and the Panthers of Snake River High School, did their best to put on a show. Both teams had runs and defensive stands. They both had their stars and both teams struggled at times when the opposing coaches devised plans to stop the other team.
It was a good old-fashioned battle, on a gym floor like takes place at hundreds or even thousands of gymnasiums all across America on any given night during the winter months.
The opening quarter was basically a standoff as Snake River used a late bucket to forge a one-point lead at the buzzer by the score of 13-12. Both teams had flashed signs of being able to pull away and both teams had shown the ability to battle back defensively. For Soda Springs, it was senior Brittan Bergholm, the son of the coach, that fired in some long range three-pointers to keep the Cardinals in the game early on. For Snake River, it was a three-point basket by Noah Watt and the steady play of Mitch Lindsay that kept the Panthers right there.
The second quarter was more of the same as both teams laid it on the line with great defense, rebounding, shooting and overall outstanding play.
As the teams approached halftime, it was Bergholm who stepped up and nailed a couple of three-point shots that came from way beyond the arc and brought oohs and aahs from the crowd and a fist pump from Berghom himself.
When the buzzer sounded, the Cardinals had a five-point lead at 24-19 and seemingly had control of the game.
Not so fast, said the Panthers, who went to the locker room and made some adjustments defensively, not so much to stop Bergholm, but to simply slow him down.
When play resumed, those defensive adjustments began to take hold and the Panthers closed the gap and did so with some timely shooting of their own. That included a pair of nifty buckets driving the baseline by freshman Luke Higginson who has all the looks of a future superstar. Lindsay continued his strong play and the rest of the Panthers were working as a team with buckets coming from everyone on the floor. Chandler Coombs hit a big three-pointer and drove the lane for two, Trey Poulter went to work on the boards and picked up a couple of garbage buckets off of rebounds and Cole Gilbert picked up some free throws as the Panthers worked as a unit.
By the time the third period ended, the score was back to where the game started, tied up. Now it was tied at 34, with only eight minutes of play remaining.
As play began in the fourth, the Cardinals began to find themselves in a bit of foul trouble and that definitely had a bearing on the outcome of the game.
“We were up five at halftime,” Soda Springs coach Greg Bergholm said. “We got into some foul trouble and we’re not too deep. It was a two- to three-point game the whole second half. We missed a 3 at the buzzer that would have tied it.”
The game continued on, back and forth, until late in the contest, when Snake River moved out to a three-point lead. They were then able to slow things down and preserve the lead, holding it between three and five points the remainder of the way home.
The final score went up at 47-44 in favor of Snake River.
“(Snake River) is a very good team,” Bergholm said. “I like our team, but that is a very deserving win for them tonight. I am just happy that the fans could be here to see it.”
Snake River will now move to the middle game of a three-game week as they will host the Shelley Russets of the High Country Conference on Friday night, before hosting Buhl in a Saturday matinee. Friday night’s game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off, while Saturday’s game is slated to begin at 4 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 47, SODA SPRINGS 44
Snake River 13 6 15 13 — 47
Soda Springs 12 12 10 10 — 44
Snake River — Mitch Lindsay 14, Trey Poulter 10, Noah Watt 7, Chandler Coombs 7, Luke Higginson 4, Cole Gilbert 3, Kooper Keller 2.
Soda Springs — Brittan Bergholm 27, Hayden McWilliams 8, Wade Sims 6, Greg Hansen 3.