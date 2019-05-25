THOMAS – The annual District 5-6 All-Star Football Game was presented Friday night at Snake River High School, showcasing the graduating seniors from area high schools, including Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Snake River and others on the South Team, while North Fremont, Skyline, Hillcrest and others were representing the North team.
The game was played in showers and cool weather, thanks to Mother Nature, but the enthusiasm shown by the players far out-shined the weather, no pun intended.
Both teams showed the rust of having not played since last fall, but there were good plays on both sides of the ball, and as one might expect, the defenses were the stars. The two teams only had a few days of practice before taking the field, but both teams enjoyed the action and the camaraderie that was shown by both teams.
“This game was a blast and brought back so many memories,” Shelley senior Wyatt Remington said. “It was good to be able to get out there and hit somebody and play with guys that were always on the other side of the ball for a change. There are some really good players out there.”
On offense, the running game was at the forefront of the schemes, primarily because of the weather and both teams struggled with the passing game. The running backs saw lots of action and they took the brunt of the defensive hits. There were fumbles and interceptions and neither team really got things going offensively.
The game was tied at 7 at halftime.
The coaches tried to open things up in the second half, but the wet footballs were just too slick for the quarterbacks to handle effectively. More balls were slipping out of the hands of the quarterbacks than were being thrown very far down the field. Receivers also had trouble catching those slick passes and the defenses pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage.
What few drives ventured into the other team’s end of the field usually ended up in a turnover and the ball would head back the other direction.
Late in the fourth quarter, the North took advantage of a questionable call and converted on fourth down. That allowed them to drive down the field and with just 10 seconds remaining in the game, the North was able to punch the ball into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
The game would end at 13-7 in favor of the North, although the South would try a couple of Hail Mary passes as time was winding down, but they were unsuccessful.
The fans who braved the weather were thrilled to watch their favorite players from last fall play one final game in front of friends and family, but they mostly went home drenched and cold but with smiles on their faces, proud of the efforts displayed on the field.