THOMAS – The first annual pole vaulting camp is being held at Snake River High School and the first session on Friday drew around 20 participants, including a few from Skyline High School and Blackfoot High School as athletes from the three schools gathered to learn more about pole vaulting and how to improve their techniques and heights.
The camp is under the tutelage of Snake River assistant track and field coach Natalie Bigelow and her two assistants, Idaho State University vaulters Cade Ricks and Josh Anderson.
Both Ricks and Anderson were available mainly to provide insight into how to become better vaulters and how to be successful at vaulting at the collegiate level.
Anderson finished fifth in the pole vault in the Big Sky Conference while vaulting for ISU and Ricks finished second in the Big Sky Conference, also while vaulting for ISU.
Bigelow is the current pole vault record holder at Snake River High School.
The campers were put through a series of drills and workouts on the opening day just to help them create a mindset of how to prepare for the actual vaulting.
The camp moved into the vaulting portion of the camp on Saturday morning.
The campers boasted a good mixture of boys and girls who were running, stretching and learning which sets of muscles are used in the vaulting event in track and field.
There were also many drills that used the poles and the athletes were learning how to carry the pole, approach the vaulting pit, the proper push-off and stepping techniques to maximize the height on the vault when in competition.
This past spring, Snake River girl vaulters captured the top seven places in their district track and field meet and are establishing themselves as the top vaulters in their conference and looking down the road, possibly in all of the 3A classification.
The Panthers of Snake River were both boys’ and girls’ district champions in 2021 and posted a lot of medal winning efforts at the 2021 state championships held at Middleton High School. More of the same is expected for 2022 as the team returns the majority of the teams that advanced to the state meets.