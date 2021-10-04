BLACKFOOT – The annual Snake River Invitational cross country meet was greeted with blue skies, warm temperatures and a bevy of eager, energetic runners led by Blackfoot, Rigby, Snake River, and others.
It was supposed to be a great chance for local runners and fans to get a good tune-up as they prepare for the upcoming district and state meets which are only a few short weeks away and it turned out to be exactly that.
Blackfoot’s boys’ team, the defending champions in the District 6/High Country Conference meet from a year ago, showed they will be back to defend their title and showed in a big way that they are probably even better this year than they were a year ago when they won the title.
Led by a 1-2–6 finish from Eli Gregory, Matt Thomas and Justin Whitehead, and the other two scoring members of the team, J T Morgan and Payden Parmenter, the team easily outdistanced Rigby and seven other complete teams to win the team portion with a score of 32.
The complete order of finish for the boys’ event is as follows:
Boys’ Team Standings
Blackfoot 32
Rigby 43
Snake River 102
Rockland 132
South Fremont 134
Grace 138
Bonneville 177
Firth 197
Marsh Valley 222
Individually, the top 10 were as follows:
Eli Gregory Blackfoot 16:21.58
Matt Thomas Blackfoot 16:22.77
Benjamin Ricks Rigby 16:23.23
Kaleb Burnett Rigby 16:47.91
Cole Wilkerson Grace 17:00.37
Justin Whitehead Blackfoot 17:03.90
Keegan McCraw Snake River 17:06.51
Lincoln High Snake River 17:08.59
Spencer Nelson Rigby 17:15.18
Ezra Hubbard Rockland 17:20.49
On the girls’ side of things, the Snake River Lady Panthers put forth a fine effort to down Blackfoot, South Fremont and Rigby among the complete teams that participated. South Fremont and Blackfoot had been the favorites coming in, and South Fremont was the top ranked 3A team in the state, but with Hailey Raymong and Ainslee Miller leading the way, the Lady Panthers finished on top.
Here is how the girls’ teams fared at the Snake River Invitational:
Girls’ Team Standings:
Snake River 55
Blackfoot 62
South Fremont 65
Rigby 84
Bonneville 109
Marsh Valley 118
Individually, the top 10 were as follows:
Kennedy Kunz Bonneville 20:02.92
Maddy Larsen Blackfoot 20:30.83
Cecily Eagleton South Fremont 20:34.37
Hailey Raymond Snake River 21:02.26
Ainslee Miller Snake River 21:07.36
Kamber Smith Rockland 21:07.99
Breklyn Gee South Fremont 21:08.88
McKenzie Winegar South Fremont 21:40.05
Hannah Clarke Rigby 21:44.43
Layla Hall Marsh Valley 21:49.32
The top five in the Junior Varsity boys’ event were:
Payton Bird Rigby 18:04.86
Rylan Anderson Snake River 18:11.11
Parker Lovell Rigby 18:11.61
Grigham Klingler Rigby 18:39.54
Gavin Thompson Rigby 18:55.33
The top five in the Junior Varsity girls’ event were:
Alayna Babcock Butte County 22:39.58
Kelsey Brown Rigby 23:43.29
Maddisen Ricks Rigby 23:45.80
Taylor Stone Rigby 23:53.96
Megan Black Blackfoot 24:00.46
The top five in the eighth grade girls’ event were: (2500 meters)
Sara Galbraith Sugar-Salem 10:20.46
Hannah Dalling Sugar-Salem 10:25.82
Addi Watson Taylorview 10:26.89
Ellie Wood Soda Springs 10:32.87
Amelia Harris Soda Springs 10:41.28
The top five in the eighth grade boys’ event were: (2500 meters)
Alexander Renna Eagle Rock 9:08.44
Marshal Sloan Taylorview 9:08.93
Zac Spence Rocky Mountain 9:28.80
Tanner Despain Mountain View 9:34.67
Nathan Dalling Suger-Salem 9:36.96
The top five in the sixth-seventh grade girls’ event were: (2500 meters)
Allie Nielson Firth 10:38.20
Zuri Tavarez South Fremont 10:44.58
Kailie Dalling South Fremont 10:45.45
Brinlee Nelson Black Canyon 10:46.07
Shelbie Perry Firth 10:57.00
The top five in the sixth-seventh grade girls’ event were: (2500 meters)
Jonas Porter Rigby 9:42.25
Austin McCord Taylorview 9:56.93
Tyler Williams Hobbs 9:58.84
Micah Rowley South Fremont 9:59.68
Hagen Allred Sandcreek 10:01.72