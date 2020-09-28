BLACKFOOT – This is a big week for cross country in Bingham County as nearly 50 teams from the area will descend on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds for the annual Snake River Invitational meet Friday.
The meet will be a good barometer of how teams are progressing with the district and state meets just weeks away as the calendar turns another page to the month of October.
In the 3A classification alone, there will be three of the top four rated teams in the state participating with Sugar-Salem, Snake River, and Teton all having pre-entered the competition for both boys’ and girls’ teams.
In the 4A classification, you will get to see the young Blackfoot Broncos, tied for fifth in the state in the rankings and their lineup of top runners in action and of course on the girls’ side, Blackfoot’s improving lineup will be in action as they race for the medal stand.
In the 2A classification, Firth, Bear Lake and West Side will all be looking to gain some ground on Salmon, generally regarded as the top 2A team in the state with a top performance in this meet.
5A schools will be represented by Highland and Rigby and 1A schools like Sho-Ban and Grace and Taylor’s Crossing and Rockland will all be in attendance.
There is also a special division of middle schools scheduled to be in attendance with both boys’ and girls’ divisions and many of the local schools will be there as well.
This is a great opportunity to see your kids and children of friends compete on a unique course that will feature the runners in action at three different points in the race, all visible from the grandstand so there will be plenty of action for those in attendance, all maintaining proper social distancing to watch their favorite runners in action.
This is a great opportunity to see some of the top harriers from the surrounding area in action at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds and there will be plenty of parking available and lots of great action to see on Friday.
There is no admission charge for the Snake River Invitational and the action will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
The meet schedule calls for the varsity boys to be up first, followed by the varsity girls at 1:45, the junior varsity boys at 2:30, junior varsity girls at 3:15, the middle school boys at 4 p.m. and the middle school girls at 4:30.