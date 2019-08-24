THOMAS – Everyone knew that Firth would be a good team this year in volleyball. After all, the Lady Cougars were returning five of their six starters from a team that won the Nuclear Conference and were it not for the Malad Lady Dragons, would have won a state title as well.
Blackfoot was supposed to be better, but nobody really knew what Alisha Nebeker’s team would look like after the graduation of most of the starting line-up.
Snake River is what it always is, a competitive group that will likely win another South East Conference title and go to state for the umpteenth time in a row.
Aberdeen is rebuilding as they usually are with a new, energetic coach and a lot of optimism and enthusiasm.
Those four teams, plus Rockland and 2A perennial challenger Soda Springs, gathered for a jamboree on Friday to get a feel for playing under game conditions following two weeks of hard practices to get ready.
It was Firth who stole the show at Snake River High School, blowing through the competition with a perfect record of 5-0. They beat Blackfoot 18-13, Snake River 18-9, Soda Springs 18-6, Aberdeen 18-11 and Rockland 18-8.
Leading the way was Hailey Gee with 12 kills, 12 digs, and 2 blocks, Jordyn Adams with 9 kills and 13 digs, Kiley Mecham with 9 kills and 2 blocks, KayDee Park with 24 assists and Liberty Park with 21 digs.
Blackfoot showed that they are much improved over last year as they finished up with a 4-1 record while Snake River was 3-2, Soda Springs 2-3, Rockland 2-3 and Aberdeen 0-5.
The volleyball season will get underway in earntest this week beginning on Wednesday with both Blackfoot and Shelley playing in a triangular meet at Thunder Ridge beginning at 5 p.m.