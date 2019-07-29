THOMAS – The Annual Junior Panther Football Camp kicked off on Monday evening and drew nearly 50 youngsters from the eighth grade down to the fourth grade to get instruction from the Snake River High School coaching staff and varsity football players.
The youngsters were put through drills on how to block, play defense, carry the ball properly, strip the ball away from a ball carrier, run pass patterns, throw the ball, catch the ball, and just about anything else you might think of when you begin to play tackle football.
The camp stresses a lot of the fundamentals of the game and will work with the youngsters through Thursday evening when the camp ends.
Everyone who attends will receive a t-shirt commemorating the camp and their participation in the camp and how much they will learn during the four days.
There will be camp awards for the top performers nightly and in some of the drills.
This camp works to build team unity and camaraderie through the four days and most of the campers will get some hands-on coaching and teaching from Panther head football coach Jeb Harrison during the four days.
The campers begin each night between 6:00 and 6:30 and the camp continues until approximately 8:30 and play will be on the high school football field or the high school practice field.
The camp helps to prepare players who will be playing flag football or actual tackle football this fall and helps with conditioning of the players in the proper manner to help eliminate and reduce any injuries by learning how to play the game the correct way.
Late attendees will be accepted through the end of the camp and you may contact Harrison for details concerning the camp by calling (208) 390-1304.