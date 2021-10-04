Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
DRIGGS – The Snake River Panthers had a lot of people excited about the football team following the opening season win over Kimberly, when they scored on every offensive possession on the way to a dominating 57-40 win.
Then came a pair of losses, the first to West Side, who hasn’t given up a thing from last year’s 2A state champion team, and to Blackfoot by a final of 35-21, a game where they held the lead 14-7 midway through the third period and many people felt they should have been able to win that game as well.
The Panthers took a week off before traveling to St. Anthony to tangle with the Cougars and came away with a much-needed win, 31-21.
On Friday, they made the long trip up to Driggs to take on the Teton team and blasted them 46-21 to push their record above .500 at 3-2 and place themselves squarely in the 3A state playoff picture. As it seems to be the case every year, the Panthers simply need to take care of business within the conference and beat Marsh Valley and American Falls and they will win the South East Idaho Conference and the automatic bid to the playoffs even before they close out the season with a game against Preston on Oct. 22.
Against Teton, the Panthers did what they do best, run the football with Zach Stailey and Carson Hawker chewing up chunks of yardage, the Panthers moved the ball up and down the field and seemingly scored at will.
They only passed when they needed to and that seems to be a good game plan for them as they move forward.
The defense made the plays they had to, and although they gave up 21 points to Teton, they were never in danger of not winning the game and that is the most important thing at this juncture of the season.
As long as they continue to do that, the Panthers will be in the playoffs and will have to forge their own way once they get there. If they win out on the regular season, they will go to the playoffs with a 6-2 record and likely will get a first round bye and that is always a good thing as it will be time to rest a few sore bodies and heal up some nicks and bruises before heading down the stretch.
Next up will be an important road trip to Arimo to tangle with the Marsh Valley Eagles, who are 3-3 on the year. They haven’t ducked anyone on their schedule, so it won’t be an easy game, but it is an important one nonetheless.