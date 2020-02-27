THOMAS – The Snake River High School wrestling program has been one of the top 3A programs in the state with three state championships since 2011, all under the direction of coach Jeff Gardner.
Recent years have seen the Diggers of Sugar-Salem under coach Kevin Glider win the last three titles and there was hope that the Panthers would make a move to reclaim the top spot. The only drawback heading into the district tournaments was that South Fremont was ranked at the top of the slew of candidates vying for the title, with Snake River ranked second.
That was before the Panthers lost their district tournament to American Falls last week and initially only had 10 wrestlers earn automatic berths at the state tournament. Since that time, however, Snake River was able to add seven wild card entries to their total for a total of 17 wrestlers making that trek and now they appear to have a chance once again as they go up against the 22 wrestlers who qualified from South Fremont.
Following will be a brief preview of the Snake River wrestlers and their chances to win a title at the state tournament today and Saturday at the Ford Center in Nampa.
The first of the Panther wrestlers to hit the mats on Friday will be Eason Gardner and Gus Carter in the 113-pound weight class. Gardner, who has a 31-14 record and is only a freshman, drew the number four seed in Tristen Brown of Sugar-Salem. Brown boasts of a 54-11 record. That is only topped by a pair of Buhl wrestlers, top-seeded Kade Orr with a 39-1 record and second-seeded Julian Ruiz with a 38-10 record as the wrestlers vie for the title. Gus Carter has a record of 23-7 heading into the brackets and should be able to pick up points for the Panthers. The senior starts off with a match with Wyatt Hei of Kellogg who has a record of 25-12 coming in.
At the 120-pound weight class, the Panthers have the number four seed in Brayden Anderson and the junior has a record of 34-17 to his credit. The Panthers will need some point from Anderson and if he could crack the top two, it would help the team’s chances immensely. The top seed is Brock Young of Marsh Valley and he owns a 62-6 record on the year. Second seed is Ethan Guy of Kellogg and he has a record of 38-4.
Emilio Caldera is the fourth seed at the 126-pound weight class and he boasts a record of 46-11. The sophomore is capable of a top two finish, but will need to get past the top seed Evan Barajas of Bonners Ferry and his record of 41-7 and probably the second seeded Kooper VonBrethorst of Weiser who has a record of 48-9.
The Panthers have a pair of wrestlers entered at 138 pounds in Kolten Carter (38-18) and Gary Hunter (24-10). Hunter is a freshman and starts off with Ismael Salas of Buhl with a 27-9 record while Carter will match up with the top seed in Beau Hackworth of South Fremont who has a record of 51-4.
The first title contender for the Panthers may come at 145 pounds where Kyle Richardson has earned the top seed in the bracket with a 47-3 record. The junior has the easiest path to the title match, where he will likely face Joseph Egusquiza of Homedale who has a record of 23-7. Any wins against a South Fremont wrestler or Sugar-Salem wrestler will help the Panthers’ chances.
At 152 pounds, the Panthers will again have a top seed in Tate Benson as the middle weights are the Panthers’ strength. They will also have Lane Carter in the mix and any help from Carter will only enhance the Panthers’ chances. Benson has a record of 50-2, while Carter will enter with a 17-6 record in limited opportunities.
At 160 pounds, the Panthers got sophomore Lance Hunter in the bracket and with his 23-12 record, he will face a Bonners Ferry wrestler named Eli Richards who has a 36-9 record. There are no easy spots in these brackets as a 36-9 record did not even merit a seeding opportunity.
At 170 pounds, the Panthers have a pair of entries in senior Marcus Mortensen (38-12) and Jack Gibson (33-12). Both will have the opportunity to pick up points with wins in their trip through the bracket. The top seed is Broddey Cunningham of Kimberly with a 31-1 record and he will be tough to beat.
Drake Anderton will represent the Panthers at 182 pounds and he has a record of 28-14 to his credit. He is another wrestler who could help the Panthers’ chances with some wins along the way as Joey Follini of Timerberlake is the top seed with a record of 46-5 and second-seeded Browning Bennion of Sugar-Salem has a record of 66-5 to his credit.
At 195 pounds, the clear favorite is the unbeaten Sawyer Hobbs with a 50-0 record. The senior has been a mainstay at this weight class for some time now and he will be tough to beat. The Panthers will be sending Kade England to do battle and the freshman has been very solid with a record of 27-29 during a campaign that has seen him gain a lot of experience.
Nicholas Parris will represent Snake River at 220 pounds and he will have his work cut out for him as the top seed is Greg Gissell of Fruitland with a record of 42-2 and the second seed is Wyatt Kearn of American Falls with a record of 36-3. In these higher weight classes, it seems like you are either really good, or have done good just to qualify.
The 285-pound weight class has another unbeaten wrestler in top-seeded Kenneth Copley of Sugar-Salem. This senior just doesn’t know how to lose, either as an individual or as a team and he will be one of the stars of the tournament. Snake River’s Ty Belnap has been unfortunate that he has been in the same bracket as Copley but has been good enough to have the second seed with his record of 39-5 and he will be counted upon to at least make the finals and possibly upset the top-ranked wrestler in the state. The Panthers will also have Josh Curzon in the bracket with a record of 24-6 which is really good since he has been playing second fiddle to Belnap for the whole season.
The Panthers appear to be one of several teams who have a shot at placing as a team, but so much depends on how the wrestlers who aren’t seeded can perform and the individual matches between Snake River and the other contenders. All eyes will be on matches that feature Snake River and schools such as South Fremont, Sugar-Salem, Buhl, Weiser and any other school that has a good, solid first day. If things break the right way for the Panthers, they should be able to bring home a trophy this season.