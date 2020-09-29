THOMAS – Any time you host a senior night, you try and get the players a win and although Snake River fought like the Lady Panthers they are, they just couldn’t quite get the job done Monday afternoon, settling for a 3-3 tie with a tough Malad Dragons squad.
In a game that started nearly 30 minutes behind schedule because of no officials, the game quickly heated up between the two teams from the South East Idaho Conference.
The Lady Dragons would strike first, getting a goal from in front of the Snake River goal for a 1-0 lead around the midpoint of the first half.
Snake River would counter that goal with a penalty kick a few minutes later off the foot of Emyrie Adams and the game was tied at 1-1 as the teams would soon head to halftime.
The second half started quickly, but the Lady Panthers appeared a bit flat footed and that quickly changed when Malad would score a quick rebound goal in the first couple of minutes of play in half number two. That gave the Lady Dragons a 2-1 lead, but seemingly woke up the Lady Panthers.
It only took Snake River a couple of minutes to offset the Malad goal with one of their own, when Gigi Trejo countered the Malad goal off a pass from Emyrie Adams and just like that, the score was suddenly 2-2 and a whole new ball game.
The two teams went back and forth for a few minutes when Trejo got another opportunity and stuffed the goal past the goal keeper and the Lady Panthers were on their way to a win, or so it seemed.
With the score at 3-2 in favor of Snake River, the defense came to the forefront and every time the Lady Dragons tried to mount an offensive attack, the Lady Panthers would answer back and the two teams went back and forth with the ball going from one end of the field to the other and back and forth we would go.
Then, a Lady Dragon player broke free and although it seemed that she might have been offsides, she got a chance at a breakaway and when the goal went past the Snake River goal keeper, the game was suddenly tied once again at 3-3 and time was beginning to run short for the Lady Panthers.
The final 10 minutes of the game saw both teams giving it their all to try and get the go-ahead goal with neither team getting a good, clear shot on goal.
With both teams pressing to get an advantage offensively, the two defenses stood tall and repelled every attempt at getting a clean shot on goal. One final attempt by Malad came up short and time expired as the Lady Dragons were trying to gain an advantage off of a side throw and the final whistle blew by the lead official.
While it wasn’t a win, it also wasn’t a loss, which is important for the Snake River Lady Panthers, who were celebrating their senior night and sending off both of their seniors. While doing so with a win was the preferred way, they did salvage a tie on a day when they didn’t play their best soccer, but were good enough not to get a loss.
The Lady Panthers will finish off the home part of their schedule with an important game against the Lady Eagles of Marsh Valley today in a game at Snake River that is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. That game should help to determine the seeding of the upcoming District 5/South East Idaho Conference tournament and the tournament is slated to begin next week.