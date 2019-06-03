THOMAS – The Snake River High School 300 Mile Club met and began their summer program on Monday and about 30 runners showed up to begin their summer preparation for fall sports activities.
Designed to help athletes in all sports, the club is designed to help build up endurance and improve speed and agility through running that will help all athletes as they prepare for different sports.
The intent of the club is to increase the running ability by increasing the distance that each runner can accomplish through the summer months.
There are awards designed for each runner and the different ability of each runner is analyzed and worked on with each runner to tailor the program to fit them.
There are also some runners who are advanced a bit more than some of the others who have set goals of accomplishing 400 miles and maybe even farther during the summer months.
“We have tried to organize this to help the kids learn that by running, they will improve every aspect of their lives,” Mike Kirkham said. “These kids who showed up today took the first step and they will find that their grades will improve, their social skills will get better, and they will become better athletes as well. It is a win-win situation for each and every one of them.”
The group of 30 went through a series of warm-ups that included a two-lap jog around the track at Snake River High School, followed by a series of stretching exercises designed to help prevent injury and then, as a group, began a 3-4-mile run through the surrounding area in the Snake River School District.
The group will meet six days per week and will gradually increase the distances they will run to allow them to accomplish goals they will set for themselves.
“I want to win a state title, either in cross country or track,” Lorenzo High said. “I am going into my senior year of school, and what better way to celebrate than with a gold medal hanging around my neck?”
If there are 100 days during the summer that they run, they only need to run three miles per day in order to achieve the top level of the 300 mile club and there are incentives that have been set out for each runner who accomplishes their own goals.
All runners from junior high school level through high school varsity level are welcome to attend the daily workouts that the group will be going through. There are both boys and girls who are in the club and more are always welcome.
“I know that running will help me in all of my sports and I want to make myself stronger,” Raegan VanOrden said. “I am playing basketball and running this summer so that I will be stronger by fall and able to do more in all of my sports.”
Further information can be obtained by contacting Kirkham, emailing coachkirkham@gmail.com.
Those who wish to attend need to be sure to bring proper running attire, including good shoes. Sessions will start promptly at 7 a.m. daily Monday through Saturday.