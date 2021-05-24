FRUITLAND – The Snake River Panthers baseball team had a great run through the postseason. Simply put, that is what happened. They won a pair of state play-in games, one against a nemesis of theirs in the Sugar-Salem Diggers, which had to be gratifying.
They earned a berth at the 3A state tournament, which is a goal for every team that plays in the state.
They won their first game against Bonners Ferry, and did it with a mish-mash of pitchers, not relying on one of the two aces the team had on its roster. Ryker Watt took the ball at the start and did enough to get the Panthers the lead. They fought and never relinquished that lead, winning 14-13 in the end and that set them up.
The second game was against tournament and field host Fruitland. Things didn’t turn out as well here, as the Grizzlies were waiting for the Panthers and when there were a couple of untimely errors, ace pitcher Nate Goodwin found a couple of unearned runs showed up on the board and that ultimately was the undoing of the Panthers, dropping them into the third place game rather than the championship game that they had hoped for.
No matter, as the Panthers were ready for Kimberly. They jumped out to a quick lead 2-0 and things were going their way. Then a miscue and a second and the result was a six-run third for Kimberly and with the three unearned runs, it also doomed pitcher Payton Brooks who was on the mound.
It wasn’t like the Panthers weren’t trying, they were playing their behinds off and they still battled back, but once they got behind, the Bulldogs just had too much and they ended up winning, going away.
Zak Abbot took the win for Kimberly and Payton Brooks was the hard luck loser, but it doesn’t matter, not many people expected the Panthers to even get to the state tournament, let alone win a game and be in position to play for the third place trophy and they did both.
It turned out to be a pretty good year after all for head coach Rich Dunn and the Snake River Panthers.
KIMBERLY 106 011 0 — 9 12 2
SNAKE RIVER 001 010 1 — 3 6 2
Kimberly
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Dylan Holmes 4 1 1 0 0 0
Trevor Christensen 0 1 0 0 1 0
Zak Abbott 3 2 1 0 1 1
Quinn O’Donnell 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson Cummins 3 1 1 0 1 0
Hayden Anthony 3 2 2 2 1 0
Race Widmier 4 0 1 2 0 0
Logan McMurdie 3 1 1 1 0 1
Trevor Hammond 1 0 1 0 0 0
Jacob Lloyd 2 1 1 2 1 1
Trapper Rasmussen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jordan Flameling 3 0 1 1 0 0
Jared Hanchey 1 0 1 0 0 0
Riley Mickelson 4 0 1 0 0 1
Brennen Chappell — — — — — -
Totals 33 9 12 8 5 6
Batting 2B: Dylan Holmes, Jacob Lloyd, Logan McMurdie, Riley Mickelson
TB: Zak Abbott, Hayden Anthony 2, Jackson Cummins, Jordan Flameling, Trevor Hammond, Jared Hanchey, Dylan Holmes 2, Jacob Lloyd 2, Logan McMurdie 2, Riley Mickelson 2, Race Widmier
RBI: Hayden Anthony 2, Jordan Flameling, Jacob Lloyd 2, Logan McMurdie, Race Widmier 2
ROE: Hayden Anthony, Logan McMurdie
SB: Hayden Anthony, Trevor Hammond
CS: Logan McMurdie
PIK: Riley Mickelson
TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (57.89%)
Zak Abbott, Hayden Anthony 2, Trevor Christensen, Jackson Cummins 2, Jordan Flameling 3, Jared Hanchey, Dylan Holmes 2, Jacob Lloyd 3, Logan McMurdie, Riley Mickelson 3, Quinn O’Donnell, Race Widmier 2
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Hayden Anthony 2
DP: Riley Mickelson
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Payton Brooks 4 1 2 0 0 0
Ryker Watt 3 0 2 0 1 0
Nate Goodwin 4 0 2 2 0 0
Cash Jensen 3 0 0 0 1 0
Easton Gardner 3 0 0 0 0 2
Cayson Fisher 3 0 0 0 0 1
Kooper Keller 3 0 0 0 0 2
Cole Gillins 2 1 0 0 1 1
Conner fitzgerald 2 1 0 0 1 0
Chandler Coombs 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 3 6 2 4 6
Batting 2B: #19
TB: #12 2, #5 2, #19 3
RBI: #5 2
ROE: #8
FC: #19
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (45.16%)
#12 2, #4, #5, #10, #19 3, #2 2, #1 2, #11 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: #4, #10
DP: #4, #10
Kimberly
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Zak Abbott 6.2 112 .598 6 3 2 6 4 0
Jacob Lloyd 0.1 3 .667 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quinn O’Donnell 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 115 .600 6 3 2 6 4 0
Pitching W: Zak Abbott
Pitches-Strikes: Zak Abbott 112-67, Jacob Lloyd 3-2, Quinn O’Donnell 0-0
Groundouts-Flyouts: Zak Abbott 5-7, Jacob Lloyd 0-1, Quinn O’Donnell 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Zak Abbott 17-30, Jacob Lloyd 1-1, Quinn O’Donnell 0-0
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Payton Brooks 6.0 100 .640 10 9 4 3 4 0
Cole Gillins 1.0 28 .536 2 0 0 3 1 0
Totals 7.0 128 .617 12 9 4 6 5 0
Pitching L: Payton Brooks
Pitches-Strikes: #12 100-64, #2 28-15
Groundouts-Flyouts: #12 5-8, #2 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #12 18-32, #2 1-6
Stats provided by Game Changer