Snake overwhelms Shelley in wrestling
Shelley gets one of a very few wins on the night against Snake River.

 FRED DAVIS/FDAVIS@BCCHRON.COM

THOMAS – In the final head-to-head dual match between Shelley and Snake River for this wrestling season outside of tournament competition, the two teams met on the mat at Snake River High School and the Panthers clobbered the Russets, 76-15.

While the matches began with the 182-pound weight class, the results will be listed from the 98-pound weight class through the 285-pound weight class.

The match was decidedly one-sided on behalf of Snake River since there were a number of forfeits by Shelley due to not having wrestlers available.

98 pounds Kallan Anderson Shelley pinned by Brian ‘Little Bull Rider’ Altamirano

106 pounds Shelley forfeits to Brian Benson of Snake River

113 pounds Shelley forfeits to Jace Leavitt of Snake River

120 pounds Carter Balmforth pins Daxton Jones of Snake River

126 pounds Shelley forfeits to Dante DeGiulio of Snake River

132 pounds Kodey Murphy of Shelley loses to Easton Gardner by major decision 17-2

138 pounds Kyle Davis of Shelley loses to Emilio Caldera by major decision 18-1

145 pounds Ayden Matthews of Shelley pinned by Gary Hunter of Snake River

152 pounds Elias Gneiting of Shelley pinned by Levi Belnap of Snake River

160 pounds Ben Hill of Shelley wins by decision 7-6 over Wyatt Samargis of Snake River

170 pounds Seth Jacobsen of Shelley pinned by Lance Hunter of Snake River

182 pounds Kyler Adams of Shelley pinned by Lane Carter of Snake River

195 pounds Orrin Hill of Shelley pins Jake Gibson of Snake River

220 pounds Shelley forfeits to Dylan Anderton of Snake River

285 pounds Shelley forfeits to Josh Curzon of Snake River

