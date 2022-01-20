THOMAS – In the final head-to-head dual match between Shelley and Snake River for this wrestling season outside of tournament competition, the two teams met on the mat at Snake River High School and the Panthers clobbered the Russets, 76-15.
While the matches began with the 182-pound weight class, the results will be listed from the 98-pound weight class through the 285-pound weight class.
The match was decidedly one-sided on behalf of Snake River since there were a number of forfeits by Shelley due to not having wrestlers available.
98 pounds Kallan Anderson Shelley pinned by Brian ‘Little Bull Rider’ Altamirano
106 pounds Shelley forfeits to Brian Benson of Snake River
113 pounds Shelley forfeits to Jace Leavitt of Snake River
120 pounds Carter Balmforth pins Daxton Jones of Snake River
126 pounds Shelley forfeits to Dante DeGiulio of Snake River
132 pounds Kodey Murphy of Shelley loses to Easton Gardner by major decision 17-2
138 pounds Kyle Davis of Shelley loses to Emilio Caldera by major decision 18-1
145 pounds Ayden Matthews of Shelley pinned by Gary Hunter of Snake River
152 pounds Elias Gneiting of Shelley pinned by Levi Belnap of Snake River
160 pounds Ben Hill of Shelley wins by decision 7-6 over Wyatt Samargis of Snake River
170 pounds Seth Jacobsen of Shelley pinned by Lance Hunter of Snake River
182 pounds Kyler Adams of Shelley pinned by Lane Carter of Snake River
195 pounds Orrin Hill of Shelley pins Jake Gibson of Snake River
220 pounds Shelley forfeits to Dylan Anderton of Snake River
285 pounds Shelley forfeits to Josh Curzon of Snake River