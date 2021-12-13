THOMAS – It was just five days ago when the Snake River Panthers took to the road for boys’ basketball games against Buhl and Filer.
Filer returned the favor by coming east to tangle with the Panthers in their home opener on Thursday night.
The end result was a season sweep of the Wildcats by the Panthers behind a strong game from senior Connor Fitzgerald by a final score of 59-39.
The game was physical from the very beginning, with both teams playing defense chest to chest as they tried to work the ball inside for the best shots available. That only worked to the favor of the Panthers, as they were able to work the ball inside and then kick it back out to Fitzgerald and Luke Higginson, who were only too happy to let fly from the three point line and nail their three-point shots.
The first quarter, while definitely setting the tone for the ball game, also allowed the Panthers to begin to build a lead that the Wildcats would not be able to cut into. After eight minutes of play, the Panthers had built a seven-point lead at 12-5, and it was only a sign of things to come.
The second quarter was more of the same, with both teams being aggressive defensively and looking for the best shots available. The Panthers were patient offensively and worked the ball, and they took advantage of their trips to the free throw line as well as they accumulated 23 points in the quarter. Filer tried to keep up, but only managed to connect for a dozen points and the two teams went to the lock rooms for the intermission trailing Snake River by the score of 35-17.
If anything, when play commenced in the third period, the play was even more frenetic and aggressive, with both teams giving and taking from each other. At times, there were more bodies on the floor than there were standing up and playing. The sprawling bodies only gave the teams more open shots and the Panthers in particular took advantage of their opportunities. They hustled on defense, moved the ball on offense and continued to frustrate the visitors. Filer did manage to trim the lead, but only by two points at 13-11, making the score 46-30 in favor of Snake River with only eight minutes remaining in the contest.
The fourth quarter was a continuation of the first three periods of play. Tough nosed defense on both sides and opportunistic offense allowed the Panthers to seal the deal by winning the quarter 13-9 for the final score of 59-39.
With the win, Snake River moved its season record to 4-0 and were in action with a Saturday matinee game against Buhl.
FILER 5 12 13 9 — 39
SNAKE RIVER 12 23 11 13 — 59
Individual scoring
Filer (39): Drake Speirs, 9; Parker Christensen, 3; Duncan Grant, 6; Jake Bowman, 5; Jaxson tanner, 3; Kasen Christensen, 9; Jaseph Bertao, 2; Joel Perez 2
Snake River (59): Luke Higginson, 11; Connor Fitzgerald, 19; Kooper Keller, 6; Rylan Anderson, 2; Cole Gilbert, 8; Keegan McCraw, 3; Marcus Coombs, 8; Danny Wray, 2