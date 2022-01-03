PARMA – The Snake River Panthers cruised to the Parma Tournament title with a big win over Teton in the finals.
Using a very balanced scoring production, the Panthers of Snake River cruised through three games in Parma, dispatching of Bonners Ferry, Weiser, and finally Teton to capture the Parma Holiday Tournament.
Against Bonners Ferry, the Snake River ball club shot the ball well from three point land and scored pretty much at will down the stretch as they handled a perennial state tournament qualifier.
Bonners Ferry entered the tournament with a 4-4 record before being dispatched by Snake River by the final score of 61-45.
While Bonners Ferry wasn’t ranked at the start of the tournament, it is a place they are comfortable in being over the years.
As the game rolled down into the final quarter of play, the Panthers went to the free throw line numerous times and made enough to secure the win.
In the second game of the tournament for Snake River, they were matched up against the Weiser Wolverines as they pursued the title game set for Thursday.
The Panthers got of to a good start, doubling up the Wolverines at 14-7 in the opening stanza and then increasing the lead as the teams moved to halftime. Weiser tried a couple of different defensive stands, but the Panthers just kept rolling on offense.
While the Wolverines closed the gap to just two points at halftime, at 29-27, there was never a feeling that the Panthers weren’t in control of the contest.
When the adjustments made at halftime for the Panthers kicked in during the third period, the Panthers were able to extend the lead to 10 points, as Rylan Anderson scored six of his nine points in the period while providing some good defense as well.
The Panthers were very balanced in scoring for the entire game, as five different players were able to contribute nine or more points to the effort.
Defense and rebounding were once again big factors in the Panthers putting together their second straight win during the tournament. Once the Panthers were able to build a 10-point advantage, it became a game of keep-away and they became masters at finding the easy layups through the fourth and final stanza on their way to a 57-47 win over the Wolverines.
The win by the Panthers set up a unique situation, where the Panthers would be facing Teton for the title, and then have two more games with Teton in the next couple of weeks. The Panthers will head for home and they will face the Teton squad on Tuesday for the second time in five days, only to come right back and face them again on Jan. 21.
Once again, the Panthers used a very balanced scoring attack to take the Teton squad down on Thursday and claim the title with their 56-37 win over Teton. The Panthers were led by 16 points from Cole Gilbert, who was named the IdahoSports.com player of the game for his efforts.
With the win, the Panthers move to 8-2 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday when they face the same Teton squad for the second time in five days with a road contest in Driggs and a game that is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
During the tournament, Snake River averaged 58 points per game while giving up 43 points per game.