THOMAS — The Snake River Panthers are young and, as such, they make mistakes. It doesn’t help when the coaching staff also makes a few mistakes and that was the case when the Panthers opened the season this past Tuesday.
The Panthers were cruising along with the lead and the coaching staff made a couple of pitching changes that cost them the game by a final of 8-5.
That was not the case on Saturday afternoon as the West Jefferson Panthers came to town for a friendly non-conference game.
The Panthers sent out Gage Hirning to throw the first pitch of the game and then left him in to complete four innings of work, which he did in glorious fashion. The youngster — Hirning is a junior with very little varsity experience — pitched those four innings, compiling four strikeouts and when he left the game, he held a 7-0 lead.
Siler Serr would be the next pitcher up and he was even tougher on the West Jefferson hitters, striking out five in his 2 1/3 innings of work, turning the closing role for the afternoon over to junior Treyton Young, who would finish off the West Jefferson team by a final of 11-1 in a five-inning mercy rule contest.
“These kids battled back from Tuesday this afternoon and did it in a nice way,” assistant coach Troy Serr said. “We just kind of let them play and they executed and swung the bat with authority and produced the win.”
With the win, the Panthers are now 1-1 on the season and will be on the diamond on Tuesday, when Teton of the Mountain Rivers Conference come calling. First pitch for the inter-conference 3A game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.