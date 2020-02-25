THOMAS – It was an age-old rivalry and the gym at Snake River High School was packed with fans from both Snake River and Marsh Valley Monday. This was a game that was for all the marbles, at least it was if Snake River won. If Marsh Valley won, there would be another game on Thursday between the two fierce rivals, again, for all the marbles.
At stake was not only the District 5 championship and bragging rights for the year, but also a coveted berth at the 2020 state boys’ basketball tournament next week, beginning with a game on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. at Meridian High School against the second place team out of District 3.
The game Monday began just as one might expect it to, with a lot of fast paced action and both teams focusing on defense, especially the Panthers as that is their trademark this year — tough, hard-nosed defense and opportunistic offense.
Dana Wissenbach of Marsh Valley got the Eagles off to a great start as he would hit a pair of three-pointers and a couple of free throws on his way to eight first quarter points.
Snake River battled back, but they couldn’t quite match the offense that Marsh Valley put up early and when the first quarter ended, the Eagles led by three points at 12-9.
The second period was almost the exact opposite of the first as coach Bob Coombs inserted his offensive spark plug in Noah Watt into the lineup and the junior produced dividends almost immediately.
Watt, known for his three-point prowess, hit one from way downtown to jump start the Panthers’ offense and his defense also gave the Panthers a spark and as the clock wound down toward halftime, the Panthers had pulled even at 28 points apiece.
What nobody in the stands knew at the time was just how interesting things were about to get in the Panthers’ lair.
Whatever the adjustments were that Coombs put into place at halftime, they definitely worked, at least on the defensive end of things.
The Panthers came out with fire in their eyes and flames on their sneakers as they were faster and quicker than the Eagles and when the smoke would clear at the end of the third quarter, the defense had done its job as the Eagles had only managed to score two points.
The offense was also better for Snake River, led by Watt and senior Bridger Wray. The Panthers managed to score 16 points and they had assumed a double digit lead at 44-30 and one had to feel the game was well in hand.
Then when the fourth quarter started, the Eagles caught some of the energy of the Panthers for themselves and reeled off 10 straight points to close to within four at 44-40. The fans were on the edge of their seats wondering if the Panthers were going to get things going and put some points on the board.
The Panthers got the ship righted and that forced the Eagles to begin fouling to stop the clock. What they hadn’t planned on was the duo of Treyton Young and Noah Watt hitting 10 for 10 from the free throw line down the stretch and no matter what the Eagles tried, they could not close the gap.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Panther had rebuilt the lead and ended on top by the score of 60-45, securing themselves a berth at state as district champs.
Watt led the Panthers with 17 points and Bridger Wray chipped in with 10.
Dane Wissenbach had 13 and Karter Howell had 14 to lead Marsh Valley, who will get another chance with the state play-in game against Teton to be played on Saturday at a place and time to be determined.
SNAKE RIVER 60, MARSH VALLEY 45
Marsh Valley 12 16 2 15 — 45
Snake River 9 19 16 16 — 60
Marsh Valley (45) — Dane Wissenbach 13, Karter Howell 14, Hunter Argyle 5, Michael Day 8, Hunter Roche 3, Brock Bennett 2
Snake River (60) — Treyton Young 9, Michael Ibarra 5, Noah Watt 17, Cody Anderson 5, Chandler Coombs 7, Trey Poulter 8, Bridger Wray 10