THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers boys’ soccer team has had some great finishes over the past several years. The team has responded well to coach Jose Carranza and they have found themselves at the state tournament looking at a chance at winning a trophy.
This is a successful program and should continue to be so, even with an ambitious schedule presented for the 2019 season.
The Panthers start off the year with a pair of tough matches against Sugar-Salem and South Fremont and both of those matches will be on the road on August 28 and 31.
The rest of the schedule will include home-and-home matches with conference rivals American Falls and Marsh Valley and with the great season American Falls had a year ago, could prove to be what the Panthers need to shake themselves up once again and be a force statewide.
There will also be a pair of games against an up and coming program out of Firth, including the final game of the year which will also serve as senior night for the Panthers on October 8.
This could be any kind of a team for the Panthers, who have a lot of returning lettermen and talented players and if they can mold themselves into a tight-knit squad will be really good, very good, good, or even disappointing, although we all expect one of the top two for this bunch of athletes.
With the team coming in and the coaching staff around them, one would expect some good things for the Panthers this coming season.
Their schedule is as follows:
Thursday, August 28 Sugar-Salem AWAY 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 30 South Fremont AWAY 1 p.m.
Tuesday, September 3 Teton AWAY 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 5 Aberdeen HOME 6 p.m.
Saturday, September 7 Buhl AF 11 a.m.
Tuesday, September 10 American Falls HOME 6 p.m.
Saturday, September 14 Teton HOME 1 p.m.
Tuesday, September 17 Marsh Valley AWAY 6 p.m.
Thursday, September 19 Firth AWAY 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 21 Sugar-Salem HOME 1 p.m.
Tuesday, September 24 Aberdeen AWAY 6 p.m.
Thursday, September 26 American Falls AWAY 6 p.m.
Saturday, September 28 South Fremont HOME 8 p.m.
Thursday, October 3 Marsh Valley HOME 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 5 Firth HOME 11 a.m.