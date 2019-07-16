THOMAS – There is a lot of pride that goes with the Snake River volleyball program. They are regular participants in the state tournament and have several state championship banners that hang in the Panther gymnasium.
They are coming off a season where they had not only a championship team, but were well regarded among the members of the all-conference team.
They don’t rebuild at Snake River, they simply reload and this year will be the same for the Panthers.
Coach Shaunee Martin is well entrenched in the program and is active in the development of players in the feeder systems of the program. They really do simply reload each year and they will do it again this season.
The nice thing about the Panthers is that they have a lot of good athletes in the athletic programs at the school and they have a lot of support from the community.
They don’t back down schedule-wise and this season’s schedule shows that as they are involved in 10 tournaments during the season mixed in with a very tough regular season schedule that includes teams like Kimberly and Sugar-Salem who are regular participants at the state tournament. They also have the usual opponents that show up for their conference in home-and-home matches against American Falls and Marsh Valley and those are usually matches that are worth the price of admission.
The season will open with a home match against Kimberly and will end with a road conference tilt against Marsh Valley. There are a plethora of contests in between, mostly on the road with tournaments.
Snake River’s schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, August 28 Kimberly HOME 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 31 South Fremont Tourney AWAY TBA
Tuesday, September 3 Sugar Salem AWAY 4:30 p.m.
Friday, September 6 Peg Peterson Tourney AWAY TBA
Saturday, September 7 Peg Peterson Tourney AWAY TBA
Wednesday, September 11 Kimberly AWAY 4:30 p.m.
Friday, September 13 Star Valley Tourney AWAY TBA
Saturday, September 14 Star Valley Tourney AWAY TBA
Tuesday, September 17 Teton AWAY 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 18 Sugar-Salem HOME 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 24 Teton HOME 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 28 Hillcrest Tourney AWAY TBA
Tuesday, October 1 American Falls AWAY 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 3 South Fremont HOME 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 8 Marsh Valley HOME 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 10 American Falls HOME 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 15 South Fremont AWAY 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 17 Marsh Valley AWAY 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 19 District Tournament TBA