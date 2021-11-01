THOMAS – It had already been a long, tiring week for the McCall-Donnelly Vandals by the time they had pulled into the parking lot at Snake River High School. After all, they had to play a very tough game last Friday night against Payette just to have a hope for the playoffs. Then came the Monday trip back to the Treasure Valley for a Kansas City playoff for the spot in the playoffs.
The Vandals checked those two boxes off only to find out their reward was a long six or seven hour trip down the mountain and across the southern part of Idaho to get to Snake River for a 2 p.m. game. Nothing easy about that, nothing at all.
Then to have the Panthers take out all of their frustrations on the Vandals just didn’t seem quite right, unless of course you were a member of the Panthers organization and then it was just fine.
Snake River, with their 4-4 record, did what they do best, run the football, and they used back after back to get the job done.
First it was Carson Hawker who was chewing up the yardage, then Zach Stailey took his turn, and don’t forget about quarterback Cole Gilbert, who scored the first touchdown for the Panthers — he had his share of carries as well.
Gilbert was the catalyst, as all good quarterbacks usually are and he was the first Panther to hit pay dirt when he went over the right side and circled into the end zone. His score came with just 1:01 left in the first quarter and the Panthers went for two and were successful, making the score 8-0 for Snake River.
It didn’t get any better for the Vandals the rest of the game.
It wasn’t as if the Vandals didn’t try, they did the very best they could do, but they didn’t have an answer for the running game of the Panthers and when they went to the air, the Panther defense was waiting for them with tipped balls and interceptions, the most notable being one by Danny Wray and the other by Cole Gilbert who was a standout on both sides of the ball.
But it was the bruising, crushing running game that carried the day for Snake River.
The next to get into the action was Zach Stailey who bulled over from the four yard line in the second quarter, following a Vandal turnover and with 11:49 left in the first half, it was suddenly 14-0 in favor of Snake River.
The Panthers were not done. Danny Wray had his turn to score when he intercepted the ball and carried it into the end zone from 16 yards out for the third Panther score of the first half and the Snake River crew would take a 20-0 lead into halftime and from that point on, it was just a matter of how much the Panthers wanted to score the rest of the game.
The Panthers played everyone on the bench who wasn’t on crutches or had arms in slings and they played them on both sides of the ball.
The next Panther to score was backup running back Johnny Jones, a freshman who would get a two yard run for the score in the third quarter, to advance the Panther lead to 26-0.
The final score was by Jace Mortensen, who hauled in a Cole Gilbert pass from 33 yards out and simply would not be denied his touchdown as the score would advance to 32-0 and from there it was just a matter of whether or not the backups for Snake River were going to allow the Vandals to get on the scoreboard. The answer was an emphatic no as play after play was made by the youngsters filling in for the starters and held the Vandals at bay.
The win moves the Panthers into the second round of the playoffs and means they will hit the road as they are scheduled to travel to Weiser for a Friday night contest scheduled for 7 p.m.
This will be an interesting contest as it will pit Snake River coach Jeb Harrison against a coaching legend in his father, Tom Harrison.