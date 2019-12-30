THOMAS – Not wanting to go for a bit over two weeks from one game to the next, the Snake River Panthers scheduled a game right in the middle of the Christmas break against the 2A Malad Dragons.
It turned out to be a confidence building exercise that also kept the game of basketball on the Panthers’ mind and while it wasn’t a game with any specific meaning for the Panthers, it did break up the monotony of the long holiday departure from basketball and kept things fresh for the Panthers.
Despite the slow beginning for both teams, the Panthers took control in the second period and then extended their lead through the rest of the game to prevail over the visitors by a final of 50-29.
“When we saw that they were going to slow things down, we wanted to speed them up and tried to take advantage of our speed to run the fast break,” Panther coach Bob Coombs said. “We were able to get out on the fast break a lot in the second half and it propelled us to the win.”
The Panthers were able to build a halftime lead of 27-12 and with that cushion, it became easier to push the ball up and down the floor, eventually leading to the final score of 50-29.
Leading the way for the Panthers was Trey Poulter with 12 points, Noah Watt had 11, and Treyton Young would add 10 points.
Michael Ibarra added nine points, Cody Anderson chipped in with five, Joseph Anderson added two points and Bridger Wray had a free throw for a total of one point on the night.
The Panthers improved their record to 3-3 on the young season and will be in action next on Saturday with a 4 p.m. contest against Filer in the Panthers’ home gym.