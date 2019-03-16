THOMAS — The Snake River Lady Panthers dropped to 0-2 following a narrow loss to West Jefferson Saturday.
“We made a few mistakes today that we won’t be making down the road,” head coach Kay Martin said. “Without those miscues, we win the game pretty handily, but when you make mistakes, you know you will have to battle back to overcome them and we just didn’t.”
It wasn’t like the Lady Panthers played badly, they just made a couple of mistakes that cost them some runs and they couldn’t get the runs back when they went on offense.
The end result was a 7-6 heartbreaking loss to a team that the Lady Panthers would probably beat nine games out of 10.
The hitting will come around and the pitching is almost always there for the Panthers, so nobody should despair, this team will be in the thick of things by the time the conference season and the district tournament roll around the end of April.
Snake River will be back in action on Tuesday when they will entertain Teton in an inter-conference game beginning at 4 p.m. The game will be played at Riverside Elementary School.