The Snake River Panthers took to the road to open the 2020-2021 boys’ basketball season and the Panthers responded to the early season practices for head coach Robert Coombs with a pair of resounding wins over Buhl and Filer.
On Friday, the Panthers were led by senior post/wing Mitch Lindsey who poured in 18 points for Snake River as the team demolished Buhl by the final score of 66-38.
“We played pretty good basketball,” Coombs said. “We shot the ball well and played our style of defense and if we can do that, we will be a pretty good team. We will see how things go on Saturday afternoon when we face Filer.”
How things went against Filer wasn’t the story. Things went great as the Panthers swept the road trip in style, coming home 2-0 on the season after another strong finish over the Wildcats and a 73-49 win.
“Of course we are happy with the win over Filer,” Coombs said. “You just never know from practice to the game how the kids will play, but we shot the ball well and we have some good shooters on this team, so when they do that, they always give themselves a chance to win.”
Snake River will get a couple of days to celebrate the wins and then will head to Soda Springs on Wednesday for their next contest. That will mark three straight road games to open the season and they will face a Cardinal team that started the season with a 73-42 win over Grace last Thursday.
Soda Springs will have a host of seniors in the starting line-up and more on the bench as they are expected to challenge for the South East Idaho 2A Conference title.
Cardinal coach Greg Bergholm always has a tough and competitive team ready to go early in the season and they can be expected to be ready for the challenge of Snake River coming to town for Wednesday’s tip-off at 7 p.m.