THOMAS – In a re-born Armed Forces Recognition game between Snake River and American Falls Friday night, the Panthers not only took the game by a final of 28-14, but also the major awards that went with it.
The Panthers’ senior running back, Treyton Young, was named the Most Valuable Player, matching the honor received by his older brother Coby two years ago. The game was not named in honor of the Armed Forces a year ago.
With offense provided by Young, the Panthers made enough defensive stops to secure the game and in the process, win the South East Idaho Conference and the automatic berth in the upcoming state playoffs. With that bid secured, they will also likely have a first round bye in those playoffs and a spot in the quarter-finals that begin play on Nov. 8.
Not only did the Panthers claim the conference title with their 2-0 conference record and wins over both American Falls and Marsh Valley, but they moved their overall record to 6-2 with a single game remaining, a home contest against Preston next week.
In addition, Snake River currently holds the number three spot in the state’s 3A RPI rankings behind Homedale and Timberlake. That result will have the Panthers in the number 3 spot in the seeding process that will take place when the bracket assignments are made in about 10 days.
Next up will be a Friday night contest against 4A Preston who is also battling for a state playoff berth and the game will also be Senior Night for the Panthers.
Game time is 7 p.m. at Harrison Field on the campus of Snake River High School.