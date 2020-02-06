ARIMO – In a preview of what may be coming in a couple of weeks when these same two teams will be favored to dominate the South East Idaho, District 5 wrestling tournament, the Snake River Panthers easily dispatched of the Marsh Valley Eagles on the Eagles’ home floor.
The final score was 52-27, but once the Panthers took the lead, they never really looked back. The Panthers won seven of the matches either by forfeit or pin and tossed in another three matches by decision to win 10 of the 15 bouts overall. Tate Benson and Ty Belnap continued their strong performances on the year and look to be top seeds in the upcoming district tournament.
98 — Tyson Lattimer (Marsh Valley) over Daxton Jones (Snake River) (Dec 4-2).
106 — Hali Statham (Snake River) over Unknown (For.).
113 — Brady Dahlke (Marsh Valley) over Easton Gardner (Snake River) (Fall 5:23).
120 — Brock Young (Marsh Valley) over Brayden Anderson (Snake River) (Fall 4:44).
126 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) over Carson Hemsley (Marsh Valley) (Dec 12-5).
132 — Tristan Smith (Marsh Valley) over Edurson Wescott (Snake River) (Fall 0:12).
138 — Kolten Carter (Snake River) over Caedyn Martin (Marsh Valley) (Fall 2:48).
145 — Kyle Richardson (Snake River) over Braden Gines (Marsh Valley) (Fall 1:20).
152 — Tate Benson (Snake River) over Jason Lattimer (Marsh Valley) (MD 11-1).
160 — Lance Hunter (Snake River) over John Gunter (Marsh Valley) (SV-1 12-8).
170 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) over Unknown (For.).
182 — Drake Anderton (Snake River) over Easton Branson (Marsh Valley) (Fall 4:51).
195 — Kole Morrison (Marsh Valley) over Kade England (Snake River) (Fall 1:43).
220 — Nicholas Parris (Snake River) over Skyler Benson (Marsh Valley) (Fall 3:45).
285 — Ty Belnap (Snake River) over Hunter McQuivey (Marsh Valley) (Fall 1:03).