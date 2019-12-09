PRESTON – The Snake River Lady Panthers had not been having a good week at the Preston Holiday Tournament. They had lost their first two games and found themselves playing for seventh place in the tournament, a tourney that they had hopes of playing into the finals with the team that they have.
Instead, they were fighting for their lives and a chance at getting just one win out of the three days of playing and traveling back and forth from home.
The Lady Panthers had struggled with several parts of their game and were just about as frustrated as a team could be.
Once they got things going against Marsh Valley, a team they will see at least three more times this season, once conference play begins, they had a lot to prove.
Junior Josee Steadman was not about to let the Eagles get things their way and she went on a tear from start to finish.
Steadman scored a career-high 28 points to lead Snake River over Marsh Valley 44-26 in Saturday’s seventh-place game in the Preston tournament.
“She was able to make a lot of correct reads and set the offense up well and her shots were falling,” Panthers coach Jeff Steadman said of the point guard. “Josee is like any other good shooter, when things start to fall, you just keep on firing away.”
Snake River (3-3) hosts Soda Springs on Wednesday at Snake River High School and the game will have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
SNAKE RIVER 44, MARSH VALLEY 26
Marsh Valley 5 7 6 8 – 26
Snake River 7 10 14 14 – 44
Marsh Valley – Vorwaller 5, Smedley 2, Armstrong 2, Lunt 2, Argyle 8, Dunn 3, Smedley 2, Sutton 2.
Snake River – Josee Steadman 28, Adia Goff 7, Olivia Kracl 2, Tatum Cherry 2, Reagan VanOrden 4, Jordyn Gilbert 2.