THOMAS – The ‘Seniors vs. Staff’ Showdown set for Monday night now has the rosters set for the two teams.
Representing the seniors, student athletes who played varsity basketball this season, wil be Noah Watt, Chandler Coombs, Trey Poulter, Mitch Lindsay, Josee Steadman, Adia Goff, Sage Stimpson, and Alexa Rodriguez.
Representing the staff, and hopefully they will all make the game and survive the experience, will be Cass Baldwin, Carlos Christensen, Jeff Steadman, Bob Coombs, Jeb Harrison, Jennifer Haley, Erica Marshall, Jessica Croxford, and Rachel Goodwin.
The seniors have done some incredible things this past season, as both boys’ and girls’ teams won 20 or more games and are led by a pair of sharp shooters from beyond the arc in Noah Watt and Josee Steadman.
Watt was just named the MVP of the District 5 All Star Basketball game when he hit 10 three point shots in the South’s 110-100 win.
Steadman was the winner of the three-point shooting contest at halftime of the girls’ District 5 all-star basketball game. She is also the holder of three shooting records at the state girls’ basketball championships and has been a four-time member of the all-tournament team for those same championships.
Of course, representing the staff will be coaches Bob Coombs, Jeff Steadman, Jeb Harrison, Cass Baldwin, and Carlos Christensen.
This will either be a “see what you have taught me” exhibition favoring the seniors, or “you should have learned more of what I had to teach” from the staff.
Game time is 7 p.m. on Monday night at the Snake River Highs School gymnasium.