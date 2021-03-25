THOMAS – It was tabbed as a last chance to see this year’s seniors’ from Snake River High School, a pair of 20-win teams that showcased some pretty good plays, when seniors took on staff in a good-natured basketball game.
Josee Steadman was there, as were Mitch Lindsay and Noah Watt, all of them award-winning athletes who carried their teams to the state tournament and exemplified what a student-athlete is supposed to be.
On the other side were coaches like Cass Baldwin and Jeff Steadman and assistant principal Kyle Buttars and all represented the school in a very good manner.
The feel of the game was more like the Harlem Globetrotters against the Washington Generals, with a lot of three-point baskets, some flashy layups and even a few high-flying passes for a couple of dunks that brought roars from the crowd, especially the student section that showed up in force.
There were faux cheers from the crowd for Kyle Buttars when he made a couple of three-point baskets or made a defensive play that took away a chance for Mitch Lindsay or Noah Watt or Josee Steadman.
The game even began with a 32-point handicap in favor of the staff team and it was a good handicapping job as in the end, it took a game winning basket by Noah Watt for the seniors to win the game by the final of 101-100, a remarkable score when you consider that the game was played with high school eight-minute quarters.
Any way that you look at it, the game was a success and the fans in attendance got what they wanted and that was one more look at their fellow students who had given them so many great games over the years and a great shooting display on Monday night.
The staff team probably outperformed expectations, led by coaches Cass Baldwin and Jeff Steadman and the play of Kyle Buttars. Baldwin led the way with 29 points, Steadman had 21, mostly around the basket, but also had a three-point basket and Buttars chipped in with 13 points which included a pair of three-point baskets.
For the seniors, it was Watt who led the way with a game-high 31 points, which included seven three-point baskets and an assortment of driving layups. Lindsay had 28 points in support of Watt, including six three-pointers of his own and his assortment of driving layups and a couple of dunks thrown in for good measure.
Chandler Coombs, who got called for a number of imaginary fouls and illegal screens, also hit a pair of threes, Josee Steadman had a dozen points, hitting four three-pointers of her own, one in each quarter of play, and Cache Jensen also hit double digits with 10 points with a pair of three-point baskets. In all, the seniors had 24 three-point baskets in the game as every player who suited up was able to get into the action of making a three-point basket in the game.
It was a night of fun and has so many ways that it could go for the future, including making it an annual event or even into a scholarship raising venue for Snake River High School.
It could also branch out into a three-point shooting halftime competition or even a dunk contest and include members of the crowd to participate. The sky is the limit and you hate to even see that as a limit when so many good things can come of an event such as this.
Scoring for staff: Cass Baldwin 29, Kyle Buttars 13, Jessica Croxford 2, Erica Marshall 4, Jeff Steadman 21, Rachel Goodwin 0, Jennifer Hailey 0
Seniors: Mitch Lindsay 28, Noah Watt 31, Chandler Coombs 10, Trey Poulter 3, Josee Steadman 12, Adia Goff 4, Alexis Rodriguez 3, Cache Jensen 10