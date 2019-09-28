ST. ANTHONY – The Snake River Panthers continued their solid play in 2019 prep football with a road victory over a non-conference opponent in South Fremont on Friday night.
Trailing by the score of 14-6 at halftime, the Panthers scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to take the game 28-14 and move their season record to 4-1.
“We made some good halftime adjustments,” Snake River coach Jeb Harrison said. “I was really proud of how we fought back. I told the guys we grew up tonight.”
Riding the strong running game and mixing in some passes that caught the Cougars unaware, the Panthers found the end zone three times in the second half to outdistance the Cougars.
With Treyton Young and Conner Ranstrum running the ball and the passing game being mixed in, the Cougars seemed to be confused the entire second half.
That allowed the Panthers to move the ball up and down the field and get the three scores that pushed the score to the final of 28-14.
Next up for the Panthers will be another road trip into the Mountain Rivers Conference as the Panthers will mix it up with Teton on Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Teton has a record of 2-3 overall and just defeated the defending 2A state champions in Declo Friday night. That game took place at Declo. The Teton wins have both been against 2A competition this fall.
Snake River, now 4-1 on the season, have yet to play a conference game in the South East Conference, but those games are on the horizon for the Panthers as they prepare for a chance to win the conference and advance to the state playoffs in late October.