BOISE – The Snake River Lady Panthers had to be thrilled with the girls’ basketball season overall as many expected this to be a rebuilding year following the graduation of Josee Steadman and several other prominent members of last year’s team.
The Lady Panthers surprised many with a stellar year that had them ranked in the top two for most of the season behind perennial title contender Sugar-Salem. They headed to the state 3A tournament as the number two seed and a District 5 champion as well.
In the first game out of the box, the Lady Panthers looked just as sharp as they had for most of the season, winning their opening game by a score of 59-45.
The second game was against Teton, a team Snake River had defeated before, but this was a different team from Teton than the one the Lady Panthers had beaten twice during the regular season.
This Teton team qualified for the state tournament with a play-in win where they scored in the 70s, an offensive output Snake River had not seen before.
Teton took the lead early and built upon it, sending the Lady Panthers to the third place game by a score of 54-41, and yet the girls felt they had missed a great opportunity and could have won that game.
This brought up the Saturday game against Parma, and the Lady Panthers, despite a bit of a “hangover” from the game the night before, found themselves in a battle against a very good Parma team who grabbed the lead early on and held it for most of the contest.
The Lady Panthers, as they have all season long, just kept battling throughout the contest, gradually closing the gap between the two teams behind Riley Edlefsen, Abby Gilbert and Reagan VanOrde.
Those three simply would not allow Parma to win the game and when Reese Baldwin added her name to the group that was fighting so hard on defense and added rebounding to the mix, the Lady Panthers closed the gap and took the lead in the fourth quarter.
The final outcome was a score of 43-39, allowing the Lady Panthers to return to Bingham County sporting a bright green trophy symbolic of their win at this year’s state tournament.
The process to get back will not be nearly as tough for the Lady Panthers next year as they only lose two players, Casselle Howell and Reagan VanOrden, and while the two are outstanding young women who play the game very hard, the top replacements on the team all return and with the addition of potentially Reese Baldwin and Camdyn Dunn to the starting lineup and a host of young players who gained experience during the district tournament and state tournament, this team will be on the radar early on next season as a team to watch for and possibly as the team to beat.