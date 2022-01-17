THOMAS – The Friday night boys’ basketball game between Kimberly and Snake River figured to be a dandy between two teams that both had their eyes on a trip to the state tournament in March and a chance to pick up a state title.
It ended with the Panthers winning 49-37.
The way the game began, it was obvious from the start that the fans in attendance were going to be watching a pair of hard-nosed, tough basketball teams get up and down the floor and use their athleticism to try and pick up a win.
The opening quarter was about as good as a person could want as both teams played well, taking advantage of defensive stops, fast break opportunities and three-point shooting. By the end of the eight minutes of play, the two teams were tied at 13 and the game had the feel of an instant classic between two very good teams.
The Panthers got some instant offense in the second quarter from reserve Rylan Anderson who scored six quick points, but it was the steady leadership from Luke Higginson who is growing by leaps and bounds with his confidence brimming who was able to sink a pair of three-pointers and add a layup as well and the steady play from the inside game of Cole Gilbert and Marcus Coombs that would propel the Panthers to a narrow lead by halftime at 25-21.
The first four minutes of the third quarter so often tells the story of the game’s outcome and it would be no different in this contest.
Snake River came out a little bit sharper, which only seemed to heighten the frustration shown by the Bulldogs. A couple of long passes for fast break layups by Snake River, a coast-to-coast effort by Marcus Coombs and another nice drive and dish by Higginson pushed the Panthers to a 10-point lead at 36-26 and you could almost feel the life being sucked out of the Bulldogs, who just couldn’t get anything going for themselves.
When the third quarter ended, it was 37-27 in favor of the Panthers and heads and shoulders were drooping for the Bulldogs as the two teams headed to the sidelines for the break between quarters.
The fourth quarter was basically a basket trading experience for the two teams as first one would score and then the other. The damage had already been done by the Panthers when they fought for and took the 10-point lead in the third period. Now was the time to milk the clock and play some good defense and rack up another win.
That is exactly what the Panthers were able to do as they pushed the clock and when the final buzzer sounded, it was all Snake River, 49-37, good for a 12-2 record.
Next up for Snake River will be a Wednesday matchup when South Fremont comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. South Fremont is currently 6-7 on the year and lost to the Panthers 56-32 in St. Anthony back on Jan. 7.
KIMBERLY 13 8 6 10 — 37 SNAKE RIVER 13 12 12 12 — 49
Individual scoring
Kimberly (37): Gatlin Bair, 8; Dylan Hollist, 3; Ethan Okelberry, 5; Grayden DeVries, 5; Jackson Cummins, 6; Jacob Lloyd, 8; Jaxon Bair, 2
Snake River (49): Luke Higginson, 12; Connor Fitzgerald, 2; Kooper Keller, 8; Rylan Anderson, 6; Cole Gilbert, 6; Keegan McCraw, 4; Marcus Coombs, 11