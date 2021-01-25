THOMAS – On Thursday, Kierra Jensen of Snake River High School had the honor of signing her letter of intent to attend Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan., where she will run cross country and track.
Kierra plans on studying to get a bachelor’s degree in biology and then parlay that into a physical therapy profession of some sort.
“I have done really well academically in the sciences and biology and physical therapy will likely be the areas that I focus on,” Jensen said. “As long as I can keep working toward a solid program in the sciences, I will be pretty happy.”
Jensen is a very good student, maintaining a 4.0 grade point average, or close to it for her high school career.
She has met with the coach at Southwestern, Garrett Young, who was a runner himself in the Kansas collegiate programs and really enjoys his enthusiasm toward getting this cross country program up and going in the right direction.
“I think that coach Young has seen in Kierra the leadership and drive to try and help him build this program,” Snake River coach Mike Kirkham said. “That is what Kierra has done for us and she is a prime reason why we have been successful over the past several years at Snake River.”
Southwestern has offered Kierra several scholarships that she will be able to use toward her fees and tuition at the college. She has been awarded $11,000 from cross country, an additional $2,000 from track and field, and an $11,000 scholarship for her academic prowess. She is also applying for several additional scholarships and hopes to make this a full scholarship as she heads east to Kansas.
The home of the Moundbuilders has great facilities for their athletes to train and compete in and Kierra is anxious to get started on the next phase of her life.
“This is a great accomplishment and I have to thank all my coaches and my parents and the rest of the family and of course my high school teammates who have meant so much to me,” Jensen said. “I can’t wait to get started and have set some times that I want to work to accomplish when school starts in the fall.”
Jensen expects to be on campus in mid to late August and be ready to go hard into accomplishing those goals.