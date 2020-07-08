BLACKFOOT – The Snake River High School cross country team is in final preparations for the annual Snake River Fun Run which will take place on Saturday morning, July 11.
Part of the Fun Run activities this year will include honoring long-time coach Mike Kirkham, who has given thousands of hours of coaching to thousands of local athletes over the years in any number of sports.
Kirkham has always been available to athletes and parents as he has dispersed his wisdom in whatever sport he has been involved in.
Kirkham is one of those coaches who can teach and coach any sport and if there is something that he isn't familiar with, he will find the answer and relay the information to the athlete and parents.
He has touched the lives of so many athletes in Bingham County and done so in a positive and meaningful manner, making each athlete better and stronger during their athletic career.
This year's event has been tabbed the “Mike Kirkham Invitational” and will take place at the Rose Pond area and the runs will begin at 7:30 a.m.
There will be different events for high school runners, junior high or younger runners and a separate coaches and parents event.
The high school runners will run 5K, the same distance as the coaches and parents will run, and the younger runners will run approximately 1.5K.
While this event honors Kirkham, it is also part of the running program that will honor those athletes who accumulate 300 miles of running during the summer and those who will stretch themselves out to potentially get in 400 miles of running during the summer months in preparation for the fall cross country season.
All runners are welcome to attend, simply show up at the Rose Pond area on Saturday morning.