AMERICAN FALLS – This is the time of year when the basket begins to get a little bit smaller and shots become just a little bit harder to make. This is the time when coaches develop ulcers and players get migraines because every game is a bit more important. This is the time of year when boys’ basketball is looking at the schedule and where nearly every game has the added importance of being a conference game that will affect the upcoming district tournaments and getting a good seed is so important, because the tournaments decide whether you get invited to the state tournament and that is what everyone is playing for.
Tuesday evening was the first conference game for both the host American Falls Beavers and the visiting team, the top-ranked Snake River Panthers with an impressive 13-1 overall record entering the game and looking not just to go to 14-1, but to start conference play 1-0, and the Panthers went on to pound American Falls 64-36.
The first quarter began with Snake River in its best defensive form and the result was that the Panthers held American Falls to eight points while scoring 13 for themselves and it didn’t get any better for the Beavers as the game went on.
The second quarter began with the Panthers holding a 13-8 lead, but it began to grow substantially as the Panthers began hitting a few three-point baskets and running their fast break to perfection. That allowed the Panthers to get everyone involved in the game and players who may not normally get into the ball game were on the floor and productive.
By the time the two teams went to halftime, the Panthers had pushed the lead out to 14 points, leading 35-21, and they weren’t done by any means.
The Panthers came out in the third quarter and went right back to work, patient on the offensive end and tenacious on the defensive end and the Beavers fell farther behind as the clock wound down.
By the end of the third period, the game was well in hand, with the Panthers leading by 19 and well on their way to their 14th win of the year.
Everyone who suited up for the contest got into the action, including players Nate Goodwin and Rylan Anderson, who scored three and four points, respectively, and the Panthers were rolling. Another quarter won by the Panthers, this time 16-7, which resulted in the 64-36 final and the team accomplished what it wanted to get done.
SNAKE RIVER 64, AMERICAN FALLS 36
Snake River 13 22 13 16 – 64
American Falls 8 13 8 7 – 36
Snake River – Mitch Lindsay 14, Cole Gilbert 11, Chandler Coombs 9, Luke Higginson 8, Keegan McCraw 8, Noah Watt 5, Rylan Anderson 4, Nate Goodwin 3, Kooper Keller 2.
American Falls – Henesh 17, deBruijn 6, Alvarez 4, Bolgen 4, Harwood 3, Horton 2.