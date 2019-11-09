POCATELLO – The Snake River Panthers rode the legs of all-state running back Treyton Young to another win this week over Teton 34-14, and this time it was in the quarter-finals of the state 3A football playoffs, sending them into a semi-final contest against Nampa from the Treasure Valley.
All Young was able to do was rush for 175 yards on 20 carries and score four touchdowns on the evening as the Panthers avenged a 12-6 loss at the hands of Teton nearly five weeks ago. Granted, the game was played in less than ideal conditions then with cold temperatures and a raging snow storm, but coach Jeb Harrison would not accept those conditions as a reason for defeat.
“We just did not prepare as well as we should have,” Harrison said. “They had to play in the same conditions as we did, so you have to accept that we were not as prepared as they were and we just didn’t get the job done that night.”
In the cozy confines of Idaho State University’s Holt Arena and on the fast track of the synthetic turf that is in place, the Panthers utilized their speed, particularly that of Young, to run around, through and past the Teton squad on Friday night. Young, who continues to climb up the all-time rushing list at Snake River, is firmly entrenched in the number two spot, but in the eyes of many, he will be number one because of what he brings to the team in the way of leadership.
Young burst on the scene as a sophomore, earning first team all-state honors and has not let down since. This year as a senior, he has had more of a leadership role on a team that has rebounded from a disappointing year in 2018.
“This year, we have had better and more leadership from the senior class,” Young said. “Each one of us, before the season started, committed to be better leaders and to help get this team as far as we could in the playoffs. You are seeing the results of that leadership now.”
Young went on to also give the coaching staff praise for the way they have encouraged the senior to take that leadership role and to help bring the younger players along as well.
“This isn’t just about the seniors either, the coaches have encouraged us to be a more committed and vocal group with the rest of the team,” Young said. “We had to set an example, from showing up to practice and always being the first ones there and maximizing every minute we have on the field and it is showing in the commitment this team has shown.”
Young has definitely done his part, both on offense and now playing some defense as well. When the coaches asked him to fill in and add a bit more speed to the defense, he readily stepped forward.
“Part of being a leader is showing that you are willing to do everything necessary to win football games,” Young said. “Everyone on this team has accepted the roles that have come their way and that is why we continue to get better and better. We all have one goal in mind, a state championship.”
With Young leading the way, the offense definitely did its part on Friday night to win the game against Teton. What hasn’t been said is the defense was equally as tough against the Redskins and deserve just as much of the credit.
Senior Jake VanOrden, an undersized linebacker in this day and age at 5’10” and 160 pounds, led the way and was seemingly in on every play. He also had an interception that stopped one Teton drive that could have shifted momentum against the Panthers. Kelan Dayley and Grant Leavitt continually had their names called on play after play and the defensive unit was at the top of its game, making stop after stop when the Redskins were trying to get back into the game.
The old adage of bend but don’t break definitely speaks volumes for this defense that the Panther coaching staff has put together.
The season is far from over for the Panthers as the semi-final game awaits them. They will be taking on the top-ranked team in the state in Sugar-Salem, an old nemesis who has been on a roll all season long and will present the toughest battle yet for the Panthers.
Game time and location has yet to be determined, but you can bet that these Panthers will show up with sharpened claws and a gritty attitude and will be ready for whatever the Diggers send their way.