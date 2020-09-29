THOMAS – It is never easy to bid adieu to seniors who graduate from a sports program after giving of their time and effort to make the program better.
It is especially true in the case of two young ladies who have given to the Snake River Lady Panthers soccer program over the years, through thick and thin.
The two ladies, Elizabeth Egbert and Jazmin Sanchez, arrived at Senior Night in different ways. They were both players until this year, when an injury knocked Sanchez off the field and she still stuck around and worked as a team manager for her favorite sport.
Senior Eizabeth Egbert played mid-fielder this year, but she was more than that to the team. She was the one that had the experience that made coach Becky Adams comfortable to play her at several positions and utilized her skills to help develop some of the younger players on an up and coming team that will contend for a conference and even a state title in the coming years.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Thaddeus and Chersten Egbert and she has played soccer for six years.
Her favorite quote from soccer is: “The less you respond to rude, critical or argumentative people, the more peaceful your life will become.”
Her favorite soccer memory is trying to head the ball and ended up getting a bloody nose.
After high school, Elizabeth would like to go to college and get either a nursing or dental hygiene degree and pursue a career in one of those fields.
Sanchez was a strong player, who had her senior campaign taken from her when she suffered an injury before the season. She is the daughter of Maria and Jesus Sanchez and has been playing soccer for four years.
Her favorite soccer quote is, “We don’t make mistakes, we just have happy accidents.” (Bob Ross)
Jazmin’s favorite soccer memory is how she acted on the bus after suffering a concussion, even though she doesn’t remember any of it and was only told the story afterwards.
Following graduation, Jazmin plans on attending Idaho State University and would like to become a paramedic.