THOMAS – Slowly but surely, the Panthers boys’ basketball team of Snake River is establishing an identity. They are a quick and hustling defensive team that is making a name for itself as such.
On Saturday, that hustle and defense was on display for all to see and the end result was another win for the purple and black as they downed the Filer Wildcats by a final of 66-38.
“We played some pretty good defense tonight,” coach Bob Coombs said. “We were able to isolate on their two big scorers and held them to two and three points each. The Perez kid was able to hit five three-pointers against us earlier in the year and he only scored three tonight and was pretty frustrated.”
That frustration was spread among the entire team as every time the Wildcats thought they had something working, here came the defense. If it wasn’t Treyton Young, it was Cody Anderson or Chandler Coombs or Bridger Wray or Trey Poulter, you could name any one of the Panthers that raced out and stopped a drive or took an offensive foul or got a loose ball or rebound. They all had a hand in the defense that stifled the Wildcats so bad they were only able to score a single point in the fourth quarter and were held to a mere seven points in the first quarter.
The defense was that stifling.
It was so stifling that the Filer players were getting frustrated in that fourth period at not being able to get shots off and being stripped of the ball repeatedly as they looked to advance the ball at times.
It is still relatively early in the season and there is a lot of basketball left to play before the schedule takes over and the Panthers will only be playing Marsh Valley and American Falls to finish out the year and into the district tournament, but this team is coming together at the right time and they appear to like each other. The starting five is pretty solid and the first guy off the bench is instant offense in the form of Noah Watt, who can shoot from the outside with the best players in the area. The junior can hit from any distance and cracked the score book with 17 points on Saturday night to lead all scorers.
He is also deadly from the free throw line, which is good to have in the fourth quarter. Chandler Coombs also hit double figures with a dozen and Trey Poulter, who is about as steady as they come, had 11 on the night. With Cody Anderson and Joseph Anderson willing to do the rebounding and senior Treyton Young and Michael Ibarra handling the guard duties and a do-anything type of player like Bridger Wray available, this team is looking pretty good going forward this season.
The Panthers will be at home against Teton today before heading south to Malad for a Thursday road trip. Both games have 7:30 p.m. tip-offs as the team prepares for the upcoming conference schedule.
SNAKE RIVER 66, FILER 38
Filer (38) Teagan Anderson 6; Kelson Gillett 5; Austin Jarolimek 1; Austin Perkins 7; Jonathan Gale 8; Joseph Bertao 6; Miguel Perez 3; Tegun Tews 2.
Snake River (66) Treyton Young 4; Michael Ibarra 5; Noah Watt 17; Cody Anderson 6; Chandler Coombs 12; Trey Poulter 11; Joseph Anderson 5; Bridger Wray 6.