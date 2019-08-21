Snake River set to host Volleyball Jamboree

THOMAS – The Lady Panthers of Snake River High School are set to host a six-team jamboree on Friday, beginning at 4 p.m.
The invited teams include Firth, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Soda Springs, and Rockland and will offer fans a chance to see several Bingham Country teams for the first time this year as the volleyball season will officially open for most local teams next week.
“We have more height than in recent years and we are anxious to see how far we have come in our preseason practices,” head coach Shaunee Martin said. “We have a good mixture of six seniors and three juniors and if we can mesh things all together, then we should be pretty good.”
Mixed into the jamboree will be Firth, who is seeking its fourth straight Nuclear Conference title and return five of six starters for this team. Firth finished second in the state a year ago in the 2A classification and expects to have a chance at a title with its returning squad.
Blackfoot hopes to improve off of a less than stellar season a year ago under coach Alisha Nebeker who will have a solid nucleus from a year ago to build from.
Soda Springs and Rockland will complete the lineup of teams that will be on hand for the jamboree, which will feature a lot of round robin action and should be finished before 6:30 on Friday evening.