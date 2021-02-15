POCATELLO – The Snake River girls’ basketball team is used to seeing great performances from their star senior Josee Steadman. The sharpshooter, after all, had set scoring records for three-pointers at the 2020 3A state girls’ basketball tournament, putting up three records in the process.
If Saturday afternoon’s game against Kimberly in a state play-in game is any indication, Steadman is hitting her shooting peak at just the right time as the team earned a berth at this year’s state tournament with the win and rode the shooting of Steadman to get that berth.
This will be the fourth straight tournament berth for the Lady Panthers and marks the fourth straight trip for Steadman.
We could go on for an hour talking about the accolades that have been earned by the four-time all-state player, but what she did on Saturday was simply eye-catching.
She carved out a 34-point performance, a career high in scoring for Steadman, and she did it without even drawing any attention to herself. Even the fans in the Pocatello gym were astounded at the total.
In the first quarter alone, Steadman scored 16 points, hitting all four of her three-point attempts. By the half, she had totaled 25, adding another three-pointer to her total. By game’s end, the total was 34 and she hit 6 of 11 three-pointers, part of a 9 for 15 three-point baskets ratio for the Panthers as Riley Edlefsen added two and Adia Goff had one.
The game started off quickly for the Lady Panthers, who were forced to play extra games when they lost Tuesday night to the Marsh Valley Eagles and marked their fourth game this week, but the team did not show any signs of fatigue.
The Lady Panthers, despite a good start by Kimberly, had an even better one. Kimberly got several baskets from sophomore Kelsy Stanger who got the Lady Bulldogs going with her nifty drives to the basket, but Snake River was answering every basket that Stanger made and then some. By the time the quarter ended, it was 22-13 in favor of the Lady Panthers who were torching the basket with their shooting and on their way to a 71-44 win and the coveted berth to the state tournament.
The onslaught continued in the second quarter and when Edlefsen got going with the outside shot and her drives to the basket, you could have just called the game and it wouldn’t have been too early. The game was all but over by that time anyway, as Steadman had totaled 25 points and Edlefsen 11 as the Lady Panthers put 43 points up on the scoreboard to 23 for the Lady Bulldogs.
It was a jubilant and relaxed Lady Panther returned to the floor for the second half and despite only scoring nine points in the period, still added another point to the halftime lead as Kimberly could only notch an eight-point quarter with Stanger sitting on the bench with four fouls and while center Mekell Wright tried to keep up, there was just too much to do to keep up with the Lady Panthers.
By the time the fourth quarter got started, Snake River head coach Jeff Steadman was already substituting liberally and eventually had his junior varsity starting five on the floor doing mop-up duty.
Nine Lady Panthers were able to score in the game and the team had earned a day off for the effort.
“We will give the girls tomorrow (Sunday) off and then start getting ready for Parma,” coach Steadman said. “We don’t know much about Parma’s team, but they won the District 3, so they will be a tough match for us.”
This will be the fourth straight trip to the state tournament where the Lady Panthers have finished second, fifth, and second last year, earning trophies in each of those four appearances and anything less for this team, even with their youth, would probably be a disappointment.
One thing is for sure, when it comes to tournament time of the year, senior Josee Steadman will be ready and from the example shown on Saturday, the other teams need to be the ones who are most worried. Steadman showed she is ready to add to her accolades and press clippings with another great shooting performance.
SNAKE RIVER 71, KIMBERLY 44
Snake River 22 21 9 19 — 71
Kimberly 13 10 8 13 — 44
Snake River (71): Adia Goff 5, Josee Steadman 34, Reagan VanOrden 2, Sage Stimpson 2, Maecie White 2, Abby Gilbert 6, Rylie Edlefsen 17, Alexis Rodriguez 1, Camdyn Dunn 2
Kimberly (44): Maysi Bright 4, Reece Garey 7, Shelby Moeller 2, Kelsy Stanger 8, Abby Miller 9, Mckell Wright 13, Taylor Bishop 1