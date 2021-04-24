MALAD – It is often said that good pitching can slow down and even stop a good team from winning and that is exactly what happened on Wednesday when the Snake River Panthers made the trip down I-15 to tangle with the Malad Dragons, one of the best 2A baseball clubs in Idaho.
The Panthers sent out Nate Goodwin to the mound and Goodwin responded with a one-hit, no run performance on the afternoon, striking out seven and walking none as the Panthers topped the Dragons by the final score of 11-0.
The five-inning affair was over pretty early as the Panthers jumped on Malad starter John Evans in the top of the first for their first run, added a second run in the top of the second inning and wrapped things up with three more runs in the fourth inning and the coup de grace with six runs in the top of the fifth, which forced the enactment of the Mercy Rule when the score reached 11-0 in the fifth.
It was all about the great pitching performance of Goodwin, although he had plenty of help along the way, as the Panthers played flawless baseball behind, without committing an error and making some very good plays as well.
Offensively, the Panthers also had the sticks out in action from the beginning as lead-off hitter Payton Brooks went three-for-three with three runs scored and four runs batted in.
The Panthers banged out 10 hits and earned three walks as well in scoring their 11 runs while Malad was charged with four errors in the game.
John Evans was charged with the loss for Malad and he was followed on the mound by Kyler Horsley. The two Dragon hurlers accounted for all 11 runs, however only six of the 11 runs were earned due to the four errors committed by the Dragons.
Next up for Snake River was a road trip to American Falls as the Panthers finish out the regular season with conference play.
SNAKE RIVER 110 36X X — 11 10 3
MALAD 000 00X X — 0 1 4
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Payton Brooks 3 3 3 4 1 0
Ryker 4 0 2 2 0 0
Nate Goodwin 4 0 1 1 0 0
Easton Gardnew 4 1 1 2 0 0
Cash Jensen 3 0 0 0 0 0
Danny 1 2 1 0 1 0
Connor 1 1 1 0 0 0
Kooper Keller 2 1 0 0 0 0
Cole 3 1 1 1 0 1
Cayson 2 0 0 1 1 0
Chandler Coombs 0 2 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 11 10 11 3 1
Batting 2B: Payton 2
TB: Ryker 2, Payton 5, Nate, Connor, Cole , Danny, Easton
RBI: Ryker 2, Cayson, Payton 4, Nate, Cole , Easton 2
ROE: Ryker, Cayson 2, Easton
FC: Nate
HBP: Kooper
GIDP: Nate, Easton
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (45.16%)
Ryker, Cayson, Payton 4, Nate 3, Cash, Connor, Cole , Danny, Easton
Team LOB: 5
Malad
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Peyton Briggs 2 0 0 0 0 1
Grady Combs 2 0 0 0 0 0
Tanner Olsen 2 0 1 0 0 0
Kyler Horsley 2 0 0 0 0 2
John Evans 2 0 0 0 0 0
Traven Ward 2 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson Higley 2 0 0 0 0 2
Bridger Bastain 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gaiden Coombs 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vincent Evans — — — — — -
Dillon Evans — — — — — -
Totals 16 0 1 0 0 7
Batting TB: Tanner Olsen
TotalsTeam QAB: 5 (31.25%)
Peyton Briggs, Kyler Horsley, Tanner Olsen 2, Traven Ward
Team LOB: 1FieldingE: Bridger Bastain, Gaiden Coombs, Stetson Higley 2
DP: Grady Combs, Stetson Higley 2, Kyler Horsley, Tanner Olsen
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nate Goodwin 5.0 55 .800 1 0 0 7 0 0
Totals 5.0 55 .800 1 0 0 7 0 0
Pitching W: Nate Goodwin
Pitches-Strikes: Nate 55-44
Groundouts-Flyouts: Nate 6-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Nate 11-16
Malad
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
John Evans 4.1 94 .638 6 8 5 1 3 0
Kyler Horsley 0.2 18 .500 4 3 1 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 112 .616 10 11 3 1 3 0
Pitching L: John Evans
HBP: John Evans
Pitches-Strikes: John Evans 94-60, Kyler Horsley 18-9
Groundouts-Flyouts: John Evans 6-4, Kyler Horsley 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: John Evans 18-25, Kyler Horsley 1-6
Stats provided by Game Changer