BLACKFOOT – The latest state media boys’ basketball poll has been released and there are very little changes from a week ago.
As the teams enter the roughest part of their schedules in the coming weeks and the seeds for the district tournaments are beginning to show themselves, things will likely see a lot of shuffling of teams and the order in which they appear in the poll.
Be ready for movement beginning next week as things are going to begin being shaken up all over the state as teams make their moves to get into the state tournament.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (9) 11-0 45 1
2. Eagle 10-2 30 2
3. Owyhee 8-3 21 3
4. Lewiston 10-1 16 4
5. Coeur d’Alene 7-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Madison 2, Rigby 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (8) 8-1 44 1
2. Jerome (1) 9-1 32 2
3. Preston 12-1 23 3
4. Hillcrest 8-2 18 4
5. Century 9-3 6 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 1, Bishop Kelly 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (7) 8-2 39 2
2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 7-1 33 3
3. Fruitland 7-2 24 1
4. Snake River 10-2 16 t-4
5. Kimberly 6-3 13 t-4
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ambrose (9) 10-0 45 1
2. Melba 9-1 27 2
3. St. Maries 7-2 25 3
4. North Fremont 8-1 20 4
5. Ririe 8-3 5 —
Others receiving votes: Wendell 2, Soda Springs 1.