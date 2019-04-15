THOMAS – Just one day after securing the top spot in the East Idaho Conference standings, the Lady Panthers took to the road for a pair of games against the Kimberly Lady Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs were not a very hospitable host on Saturday as they just barely held on in the first game as the Panthers squandered opportunities to score early in the game and fell to the Bulldogs 9-8, despite outhitting the home team 15-7 in the contest.
Lindsie Larsen gave the Lady Panthers a complete game from the circle, getting eight strikeouts along the way and throwing 20 first-pitch strikes to Bulldog hitters. The defense, however, wasn’t behind her as much as they have been over the past several weeks. The five errors by Snake River ended up being costly, as the Bulldogs were able to score three runs in each of the third and fourth innings and just held on when Snake River made a rally in the top of the seventh inning.
The Panthers scored three times in the seventh, but fell a run short of tying the game and a chance at the win.
Abby Tew continued her strong showing at the plate as she banged out four hits in the game and was responsible for a pair of runs batted in. Kristen Godfrey also was strong offensively on the afternoon as she had a pair of hits and a pair of runs batted in as well. Jesslyn Bishop also contributed offensively with a pair of hits.
In the second game, Kimberly didn’t give the Panthers much of a chance at a win as they controlled the game from the third inning on. The Panthers didn’t help themselves much as they also contributed to the Bulldogs’ offense when they made four errors in the game.
Anna Larsen went the distance from the circle for the Panthers and continued her strong pitching performance on the year as she was throwing strikes from the outset to the hitters and controlling the pitch count effectively.
Tatum Cherry and Morgan Gardner led the offense with a pair of hits each and Kristen Godfrey was responsible for the Panthers only run batted in.
With the losses, Snake River not only saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end, but also saw its season record fall to 8-4.
Next up for the Panthers will be another road game as they head to West Jefferson for a matinee today with the first pitch slated for 4 p.m.