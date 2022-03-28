THOMAS – Just one day after shutting out a gritty Firth baseball team 2-0, the Snake River Panthers handed the ball to senior pitcher Ryker Watt and watched as he allowed a single hit while striking out 10 in a masterful display against the Teton Timberwolves.
The outing not only preserved pitching for the Panthers, who had another game to go in a quick three games in three days schedule, but it also let Panther coach Rich Dunn know that he had some pitching that was quality enough to get him through some of the tougher scheduling that lies ahead.
Watt only threw 70 pitches in the abbreviated five-inning affair due to the Idaho Mercy Rule, but he also only faced 18 batters in the game. In addition to his 10 strikeouts, Watt only walked a pair of Teton batters and hit one batter to account for the 18 batters faced.
Offensively, the Panthers pounded out a dozen hits in the game, while scoring 16 runs in the 16-0 shutout for the win. Freshman Justin Wray led the way with three hits, while Cayson Fisher, Baylor Steidley and Dante Santillan all had a pair of hits in the contest. Fisher and Santillan were also responsible for three runs batted in each of the games. Fisher also had a home run for the homestanding Panthers on Thursday.
Jack Nelson and Kaiden Hastings worked from the mound for Teton, with Hastings handed the loss. He gave up eight runs in the first inning and another four in the second inning, although only four of the runs were earned due to five errors committed by the Timberwolves.
The game was called in the middle of the fifth inning by the umpires.
The win by Snake River moved their record to 2-1 on the year with a game against Soda Springs scheduled for Friday afternoon.
TETON 000 00 — 0 1 5
SNAKE RIVER 844 0X — 16 12 0
Batting Teton
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .067 18 15 0 1 0
5 Jack Nelson (So) .000 2 2 0 0 0
7 Aiden Millard (So) .000 1 1 0 0 0
Bode Calder (So) .500 2 2 0 1 0
Charlie Travis (Jr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
Finn Eidem (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
JD Hill (Sr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
Kaiden Hastings (So) .000 2 2 0 0 0
Lucas Moore (Jr) .000 2 1 0 0 0
Mason Alles (So) .000 2 1 0 0 0
R. McCashland (So) .000 2 1 0 0 0
Batting — Snake River
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .480 31 25 16 12 11
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) .250 4 4 1 1 0
2 Justin Wray (Fr) 1.000 3 3 2 3 1
4 Easton Gardner (Jr) .000 4 3 3 0 0
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) .500 4 2 3 1 0
8 Cayson Fisher (Sr) .500 4 4 2 2 3
10 Kooper Keller (Sr) .500 3 2 2 1 1
11 Baylor Steidley (So) .667 3 3 1 2 3
13 Luke Goodwin (So) .000 2 1 0 0 0
19 Talon Cherry (So) .000 1 1 0 0 0
23 Dante Santillan (So) 1.000 3 2 2 2 3
Pitching Teton
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 10.50 0 0 1 0
5 Jack Nelson (So) 7.00 0 0 1 0
Kaiden Hastings (So) 14.00 0 0 1 0
Pitching Snake River
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 0
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) 0.00 1 0 1 0
Winning Pitcher — Ryker Watt
Losing Pitcher — Kaiden Hastings
In the first game of the three straight in the week for Snake River, the Panthers got a masterful performance from the ace of the staff as Nate Goodwin took the mound and threw a one hitter through 6.1 innings before reaching the pitch count limit on his performance. Relieved by Ryker Watt for the final two outs of the game, the Panthers posted a 2-0 win over a strong Firth team for the first win of the season and the week for Snake River.
SNAKE RIVER VS. FIRTH (Wednesday, March 23, 2022)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Firth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2
Snake River 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 3 2
Batting – Snake River
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .143 28 21 2 3 1
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) .000 4 4 0 0 0
2 Justin Wray (Fr) .333 3 3 1 1 0
4 Easton Gardner (Jr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) .500 3 2 0 1 0
7 Kyston Secrist (Jr) .000 2 1 0 0 0
8 Cayson Fisher (Sr) .000 3 1 1 0 0
10 Kooper Keller (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
11 Baylor Steidley (So) .000 3 2 0 0 0
13 Luke Goodwin (So) .000 1 1 0 0 0
23 Dante Santillan (So) .500 3 2 0 1 1
Pitching Snake River
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 0
1 Ryker Watt (Sr) 0.00 0 0 1 0
5 Nate Goodwin (Sr) 0.00 1 0 1 1 0
(No stats were recorded for Firth High School)
All stats provided by Game Changer.