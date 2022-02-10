AMERICAN FALLS – It was destined to be the fourth time the Snake River Lady Panthers faced off against the American Falls Lady Beavers, but this time there was a berth at the state 3A girls’ basketball championships on the line.
It all came about when the Lady Panthers, top seed in the District 5 tournament, fell to the Lady Beavers in a game this past week on the Lady Panthers’ home floor, sending the two teams to this game after the Lady Panthers had to face elimination in a game against Marsh Valley this past Saturday.
It is difficult to beat a team three times in the course of one season which the Lady Panthers found out after handing the Lady Beavers two losses during the regular season and failing to handle the job during the second round of the district tournament. Faced with the task of accomplishing that third win on Monday night was the objective.
You could almost feel the pressure that faced both teams from the beginning of the game as the basket seemed to have a lid on it and both teams were struggling from the field. American Falls took the early lead and appeared to be in control of things as they were dominating the rebounding in the contest and forcing Snake River out of their rhythm early on.
A quick early lead for American Falls was negated by a pair of late three-pointers from Snake River and just like that, the first quarter ended with the two teams tied at eight points each.
The second quarter saw the defensive adjustments of Snake River continue to play in their favor, although both teams were finding it hard to put points on the scoreboard. The defense was superb in both directions and for a pair of teams that flourished in the open floor during the regular season, six and eight and even 10-point runs were not to be had during this game.
As the two teams sparred throughout the second quarter of the game, the Lady Panthers gradually pulled ahead and when the two teams moved to the locker rooms for halftime, Snake River held a three-point lead at 15-12. A total of 11 points had been scored between the two teams during that quarter.
Halftime gave the two coaches the opportunity to discuss things with their teams and to make adjustments for the second half.
American Falls came out on fire and full of energy and it translated to the floor and the two teams. The Lady Beavers were playing nose-to-nose defense and forcing turnovers from Snake River. They also had loosened up their offense and with it came some three-pointers from Raquel Fehringer and plenty of inside work from Paige Adair. They were carrying the offensive load with help from the rest of the team as they began putting distance between themselves and Snake River.
The lead for Snake River disappeared and suddenly the Lady Beavers found themselves in the lead. First it was two points, then four points and then seven points and it continued to grow as the Lady Panthers were floundering.
Snake River began substituting, trying to find the right combination to stem the flow from American Falls. That is when Riley Edlefsen and Reese Baldwin began to connect. The lead for American Falls, which once reached 13 points, began to subside and the Lady Panthers were making a dent, even if it was only a minor one. By the time the third quarter ended, the score was in favor of American Falls, who had scored 20 in the period. The score on the scoreboard stood at 32-22 in favor of the Lady Beavers with only eight minutes left to play in regulation.
The fourth quarter ended up being a whole new ballgame for the two teams.
The Lady Panthers suddenly had a new-found confidence, led by Edlefsen and Baldwin, and when Snake River cut the lead to only six points, there were still four minutes remaining n regulation. Then it was a basket by Reese Baldwin that cut the lead to three points with only two minutes remaining and the game was on.
As the clock wound down, both teams could sense the desperation and when Abby Gilbert was able to hit a three-pointer with only 1:15 left in the fourth, the score was tied at 41.
From there, both teams had a chance, but couldn’t convert and the game was sent into overtime, tied at 41, and it was anyone’s game with a four-minute overtime period remaining to be played.
The overtime period again showcased Reese Baldwin and Riley Edlefsen as first Baldwin took charge with a pair of baskets, giving the Lady Panthers a four-point lead at 45-41. A basket by American Falls cut the lead back to two points before Edlefsen stole the ball and connected to make the lead 47-43 in favor of Snake River.
Edlefsen was at it again when she was fouled and made a free throw to up the lead to 48-43. American Falls got the ball into the hands of Sienna Cox for a basket and the lead was suddenly 48-46 with just 1:27 remaining in the overtime period.
The final minute saw the lead in favor of Snake River at 50-48 and with possession of the ball. Edlefsen was fouled and proceeded to make free throws down the stretch, pushing the lead out to 54-48, before a final basket came from American Falls for the final score of 54-50.
SNAKE RIVER 8 7 7 19 13 — 54 AMERICAN FALLS 8 4 20 9 9 — 50
Leading Scorers
Snake River (54): Reese Baldwin, 10; Camdyn Dunn, 4; Reagan VanOrden, 4; Caselle Howell, 7; Jackie Steadman, 2; Rylie Edlefsen, 18; Abby Gilbert, 9
American Falls (50): Sienna Cox, 5; Halee Bolgen, 2; Raquel Fehringer, 17; Paige Adair, 13; Macy Hall, 10