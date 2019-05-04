ARIMO – The Snake River Panthers are still alive for a state tournament berth, even after splitting four games in two days in the District 5, 3A baseball tournament.
The district play started with the Panthers taking on American Falls in the first game of the tournament at the Marsh Valley field in Arimo.
The Panthers got a good pitching performance from Kaden Martin and Cash Jensen to fend off the Beavers by the final of 11-3.
The offense was supplied by Tayson Polatis, Benson Isom, and Dalton Capell, who each had two hits in the game. Polatis also had two runs batted in as the Panthers outhit the Beavers 13-6 in the game.
Against Marsh Valley on Friday, the Panthers weren’t quite as fortunate as the Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early and take a 16-6 five-inning affair.
It was simply a case of too much Eagles hitting and not enough Panther pitching in this game. The Eagles outhit the Panthers by 17-8 and simply had too much offense for the Panthers’ pitchers.
That set up another day of two games for the Panthers on Saturday, when the Panthers squared off against American Falls for the second time in two days.
Benson Isom went to the mound and pitched six strong innings, giving up six runs, but only a couple of them were earned runs as the Panthers committed a pair of errors.
The Panthers were strong at the plate, however, as Nate Goodwin had a pair of hits and drove in two runs as well. Tayson Polatis also had two runs batted in for the Panthers who prevailed in the game by the final of 11-6. That set up the fourth game for the Panthers in the two days and they would take on Marsh Valley for the district championship.
Coach Rich Dunn sent out Payton Brooks to handle the pitching and he gave the team a good five innings, although the Panthers committed a couple of errors that led to Eagles runs.
Marsh Valley only outhit the Panthers by a margin of 6-5, but the unearned runs were big in the contest as the Eagles would prevail by a final of 11-1, in a game called after six innings.
Nate Goodwin and Kaden Martin each had two hits for the Panthers and Goodwin had the only run batted in for Snake River.
The Eagles earned the berth at the state tournament from the Fifth District, but the Panthers remain alive for the at-large bid.
They will have to earn their way into the state tournament with a pair of play-in games.
The first of those games will take place on Thursday in Blackfoot, when they play the second place team from District 6. Should they win that game, they will be right back at it on Saturday when they play in Pocatello against the second place team from District 4.
The Thursday game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and the Saturday game, should they win on Thursday, will be at 1 p.m.