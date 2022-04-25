THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers, looking to get a jump start on the final two weeks of the regular baseball season with important battles looming against American Falls and Marsh Valley, invited Malad to town for a friendly non-conference tilt against the Dragons.
Coach Rich Dunn sent junior pitcher Easton Gardner to the mound and the youngster responded with a strong five-inning stint that resulted in the Panthers posting a solid 11-5 win over the visitors.
Gardner threw five solid innings, with six hits allowed, four runs scored by Malad, five strikeouts and only three walks.
Sophomore pitcher Koye Calzada came in and completed the game with a fine two innings, allowing just two hits and a single run, while striking out four.
At the plate, the Panthers were able to pound out 10 hits in the game, resulting in 11 runs scored and took advantage of four Dragons errors while playing clean in the field themselves.
Leading the 10-hit attack were Justin Wray and Nate Goodwin who had two hits each, and Dante Santillan who posted three runs batted in during the game. Goodwin also had a pair of runs batted in for the Panthers.
Up next for the Panthers will be an important contest on Wednesday, April 27, when they invite the American Falls Beavers to town for a big South East Idaho Conference tilt as the teams speed toward the district tournament beginning in just a couple of weeks. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.