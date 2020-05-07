THOMAS – The Snake River High School cross country program will begin its summer workouts, but there will be an interesting twist to the program.
This summer, the coordination of the summer program will be in the hands of one of the students, who will be using the program and leadership of the program as her senior project.
Kierra Jensen, a medalist at the state cross country meet last fall, has taken it upon herself to help the coaching staff of Mike Kirkham and Emily Jones by organizing and coordinating the entire summer running program, including the Second Annual Summer Fun Run which acts as a measuring stick for the progress made by the runners.
“I was having trouble finding something that I wanted to do for my senior project and my mom suggested that I should do something with my running,” Jensen said. “I talked it over with coach Kirkham and we put together a program with some suggestions from me on how we progress with it over the summer.”
The team will still have the 300 and 400 mile clubs that have become so popular with the runners, but there will be some restrictions on it so that runners cannot back load the miles into the final couple of weeks, which can lead to injuries.
There will also be different milestones during the summer that can be achieved and carry awards for accomplishment such as draw string bags when they have reached 75 miles or a workout tee shirt for 150 miles and a fleece roll up blanket for 225 miles all the way to a personalized jacket and personalized sweats for 300 or 400 miles accumulated.
The team will begin their summer program on May 18 and all interested runners should be at the high school Football field at 7 a.m. to get organized and begin the running.
Workouts will be tailored to each individual runner and the weekly runs will be done six days a week with one day off for rest.
The workout program will continue through August 8 and again, is open to all interested runners from junior high school and above. You don’t have to commit to a cross country team for the fall and all students should keep in mind that running will make you a better athlete, no matter what sport you participate in.
This type of running will especially help those who are pursuing an athletic career in track, soccer, basketball or any other organized sport.